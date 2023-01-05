Memorial Mass for Pope Benedict held at cathedral

A Diocesan Memorial Mass in honor of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI that Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney led was held on Jan. 2 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. During the Mass, the bishop spoke in English and Spanish about the legacy of Pope Benedict, who died in Rome on Dec. 31, and censed a portrait of him. Concelebrating priests, religious and laity from around the diocese attended the liturgy..
With the priests, deacons, consecrated religious, and all of the faithful of the Diocese of Paterson, I mourn the passing of the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI. Renowned as a theologian, architect of Vatican II theology, pastor, and ultimately Successor of Peter, Benedict XVI is one of the most consequential leaders of the Church in the late twentieth and first two decades of the twenty-first centuries. Benedict’s contribution will remain a living guide to holiness as his faith inspires and his great theological works are studied.
The most impactful gift of the Petrine Ministry of Benedict XVI will ever be the unwavering witness of his lived faith and humble trust in God’s will. In his 2007 Homily for Christmas, Benedict XVI reflected: “Heaven does not belong to the geography of space, but to the geography of the heart. And the heart of God, during the Holy Night, stooped down to the stable: the humility of God is Heaven. And if we approach this humility, then we touch Heaven. Then the Earth too is made new.” Benedict XVI lifted hearts toward love of God through his faith and his humble service. Benedict XVI served as Bishop of Rome, holding fast to the confession of Peter’s faith in Jesus: “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16). God give him the reward of his goodness.
We commend the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, to the mercy of God, confident that the Queen of heaven, the Blessed Virgin Mary, will intercede for him and that Saint Joseph, his baptismal patron, will be his heavenly companion. Eternal rest grant to him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. Amen.