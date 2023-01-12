Memory of Sussex County’s Tyler Rodimer honored at Rose Parade

Family and friends of organ and tissue donor Tyler Rodimer of Stillwater, N.J., recently gathered at the Hudson Farm Club for the unveiling of a floragraph memorial portrait of Tyler that was featured on the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float during the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan 2, 2023.
Tyler’s great uncle was the late Bishop Frank J. Rodimer, bishop of Paterson, from 1978–2004.
This year’s float was adorned with 44 memorial floragraphs, representing Tyler and others who have given the gift of life. The floragraphs replicate photographs and are made entirely of flowers, seeds, and organic materials.
Dignity Memorial proudly sponsored Tyler’s floragraph and his family’s trip to the 2023 Rose Parade. For the past 20 years, the Donate Life Rose Parade float has been the world's most visible campaign to inspire people around the world to save and enhance lives with the powerful message of organ and tissue donation.
On Feb. 11, 2019, Lorie and Richard Rodimer received the phone call that no parent ever wants to receive. Their son Tyler, 23, was in an automobile accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury.
At the time of Tyler’s passing, his family found some comfort in the caring and compassionate support from the team at NJ Sharing Network, the nonprofit organization responsible for the recovery and placement of donated organs and tissue in the state. Tyler was a registered organ and tissue donor. His family takes great pride in knowing he gave the gift of life to others.
“Tyler always did the right thing, and this was no exception,” said Lorie. “This was going to be his final act of kindness.”
Tyler’s donated liver and kidneys saved the lives of three people. His donated heart valves helped two people with genetic disorders, and 16 people’s lives were enhanced with his skin donation, including 12 women recovering from mastectomies.
Born on March 4, 1996, Tyler lived most of his life in Rockaway and Stillwater, N.J. He was a 2014 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School and earned his bachelor's degree, with honors, from East Stroudsburg University. He also achieved the prestigious ranking of Eagle Scout in 2014.
According to United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), there are over 100,000 Americans — nearly 4,000 of whom live in New Jersey — waiting for a life-saving transplant. One organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of over 75 others.
To learn more, get involved and register as an organ and tissue donor. Visit NJSharingNetwork.org