Mendham parish hosts two-evening Advent reflection by Bishop Sweeney

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney delivered an Advent reflection on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 at St. Joseph Parish in Mendham. The reflection was guided by the theme “The Promised Messiah and the Joy of His Coming.” He examined some of the promises Christ made to the Jewish people in the Old Testament/Hebrew Scripture and the responses, especially of Elizabeth and Zechariah, and of Mary and Joseph, as they came to see the fulfillment of God’s promises in their lives, family, and nation. The bishop’s appearances also included Eucharistic adoration.