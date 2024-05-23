Mexican auxiliary bishop joins Bishop Sweeney for Mass in Passaic

A concelebrated Mass with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, Auxiliary Bishop Francisco Javier Martinez Castillo of the Archdiocese of Puebla de los Angeles in Mexico, and several priests was held on May 15 in Holy Trinity Church in Passaic. On this week’s episode of Beyond The Beacon (ep. 54), Bishop Sweeney explained that most of the parishioners of the parish are from the state of Puebla in Mexico originally and that this neighborhood of Passaic is known as “Little Puebla,” he said. The Mass was an expression of the rich diversity of the Diocese of Paterson, he added.