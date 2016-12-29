Midnight Mass at St. Joseph Parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

﻿﻿Bishop celebrates Midnight Mass in St. Joseph Church, Passaic, with Polish community

PASSAIC ﻿﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish here where he celebrated the Midnight Mass for the Nativity of the Lord Dec. 25. The Passaic parish is a Polish community and many of the parishioners dressed in native garb from Poland.



The mother church of the Polish parishes in the Diocese, St. Joseph’s was organized in 1892. A frame building was purchased on Quincy Street. So quickly did the parish grow that a new church was built on Monroe and Parker Streets in 1901. St. Joseph’s was instrumental in the founding of new Polish parishes in Passaic, Clifton and Garfield, and remains true to its Polish roots to this day.