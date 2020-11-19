Boonton parish welcomes Bishop

BOONTON Bishop Kevin Sweeney celebrated the vigil Mass marking the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church here Nov. 13.
The Saturday vigil Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel at 7 p.m. is in Spanish for the migrant community in the surrounding area of Morris County. The Bishop has celebrated a series of Masses with the migrant community in different parishes around the Diocese in the last few months. The Diocesan Migrant Ministry serves this community through several outreaches including pastoral work and social work.