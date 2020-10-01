Migrant Mass

LINCOLN PARK Bishop Kevin Sweeney celebrated Mass marking the World Day of Migrants and Refugees Sept. 27 at St. Joseph Parish here.
Every Sunday at 7 p.m., St. Joseph Parish celebrates Mass in Spanish for the migrant community. The Diocesan Migrant Ministry serves this community through pastoral work and social work. Priests, who serve the outreach, celebrate Spanish-language Masses throughout the Diocese. The outreach conducts Bible studies, religious education classes and prayer groups. As part of the social work, the bilingual priests and volunteers of the ministry discern the needs of migrants and their families. Father Alexander Londono is director of the ministry.