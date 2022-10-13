Mile-long rosary rally connects faithful around the world

MADISON These are scenes from a Rosary Rally for Our Nation that Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney led on Sunday, Oct. 9, starting at 3 p.m. at the Evangelization Center at St. Paul Inside the Walls here. Sponsored by the N.J. Area Order of Malta, the local procession was part of a national and international event to pray for peace for our country and the world.
Bishop Sweeney delivered the invocation at the start of the Rosary Walk outside St. Paul’s. He then led participating faithful, including members of the Knights of Malta, on a mile-long rosary walk, during which they prayed the Joyful Mysteries. The route went from the grounds of St. Paul’s to St. Thomas More Church, Convent Station, where they prayed the Glorious Mysteries.
That afternoon, Catholics from the diocese joined with thousands of faithful across the United States and 50 countries to pray the rosary. This was the third time Bishop Sweeney led the annual event in the diocese. N.J. Area Order of Malta coordinated the event with Rosary Coast to Coast.