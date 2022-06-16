Miracle of loaves and fish was foretaste of the Eucharist, Bishop Serratelli writes in latest book

TOTOWA In his new book, Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli reveals an array of insights about the Eucharist found in Scripture about the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves and fish by viewing it the way a movie director looks at a scene: from multiple camera angles.
Printed in a stately leather-bound edition by Catholic Publishing Corp. here, the book, “Scriptural Novena to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament,” leads readers into a deeper appreciation and love of the Eucharist by looking at the miracle from different perspectives — scripturally, theologically and historically. A former seminary Scripture professor, Bishop Serratelli looks at it through several different lenses: The Compassion of Jesus, Jesus the Good Shepherd, Jesus the New Moses, The Word of God, The Banquet of Wisdom, The Hands of Jesus, The Pledge of Future Glory, Bread Broken for Others, and One Bread, One Body.
Bishop Serratelli wrote “Scriptural Novena,” his seventh book, in the form of a novena — a practice of prayer for nine days. Readers are encouraged to take time each day to read a chapter and meditate on that reflection about an aspect of the miracle as a way to “lead us to adore Jesus truly present in the Blessed Sacrament.” Each reflection weaves Bishop Serratelli’s own insights with passages from Scripture and Church documents, facts of the life and times of Jesus, and insights from popes, saints, writers, and theologians. Each chapter ends with several prayers that readers can recite.
“The fact that the Eucharist is at the heart of the Church may very well be the reason why the evangelists give the miracle of the loaves and fish such a prominent place in their Gospels. It is the only miracle that Jesus performed that is recorded in all four Gospels,” Bishop Serratelli writes in the introduction of the 127-page book, which includes illustrations of the various themes. The Gospels, he writes, differ on the number of fish that Jesus multiplied for the hungry crowd that day — either 4,000 or 5,000. “The four evangelists understood that, when Jesus multiplied the loaves of bread in the bright sunshine of the Galilee, he meant that miracle to shed light on how we understand, celebrate, and live the Eucharist,” he writes.
The “Scriptural Novena” was published during the Diocese’s Year of the Eucharist, which started Jan. 9. The observance is designed to encourage the faithful to deepen their understanding of and devotion to the Eucharist. Providentially, Bishop Serratelli wrote an earlier book, “Eucharistic Adoration: Scriptural Reflections and Prayers,” which Catholic Book Publishing Corp. issued late last year.
In the introduction of “Scriptural Novena,” Bishop Serratelli asserts that the four Gospel writers made a common connection between the miracle and the Eucharist in their accounts. Matthew, Mark, and Luke all write that Jesus “took” the bread, “blessed” it, “broke” it and “gave” it to the disciples (Mt 14:19; Mk 6:41; Lk 9:16). Because John wrote his Gospel later for a Church that was already celebrating the Eucharist, he writes about Jesus’ Bread of Life discourse in the synagogue of Capernaum. He “unequivocally explains that we receive his Body and Blood as the Bread of Life,” Bishop Serratelli writes.
In the chapter on “The Compassion of Jesus,” Bishop Serratelli writes that, at the time of the miracle, Jesus grieves the murder of his cousin, St. John the Baptist, at the hands of Herod. He flees to Galilee for a respite from the crowds generated by his thriving ministry and because he believes that Herod is planning to murder him too. Yet, Christ puts his needs aside for the hungry crowd. Luke tells us, “Jesus welcomed them and spoke to them about the kingdom of God. He also cured those who were in need of healing” (Lk 9:11), Bishop Serratelli writes.
“Jesus finds his joy in leading us to the happiness of being one with God…‘The Son of Man came to seek out and to save what was lost’ (Lk 19:10). Jesus stays with us in the Eucharist,” Bishop Serratelli writes. “It is the Sacrament of divine compassion. Whether it is a physical, emotional, or spiritual need that brings us before Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, he greets us with open arms and embraces us in love. The closer we come to the Lord, the greater our joy,” he writes.
In one of the prayers for the chapter on The Compassion of Jesus, Bishop Serratelli prays to Jesus, “I truly believe that you are present in this great Sacrament of the altar. Night and day, you remain with us, drawing us closer to Your Most Sacred Heart, full of compassion and mercy for us poor sinners. By the grace of the Holy Spirit, make me love you more and more so that I may love all others in your name and be pleasing to the Father.”
Bishop Serratelli ends the “Scriptural Novena” book by noting that the Jews at the time of the miracle were waiting for a Messiah to free them from the yoke of Rome. Instead, Jesus performed the miracle, which revealed himself to be the New Moses, the Prophet, who leads them to the freedom of salvation. Jesus tells the multitude, “The bread that I will give is my flesh, for the life of the world” (Jn 6:51), Bishop Serratelli writes.
“The multiplication of the loaves was but a foretaste of the great gift of the Eucharist,” Bishop Serratelli writes.
After the Resurrection, Jesus once again provides a meal of bread and fish near the Sea of Galilee, this time giving it only to his Apostles, who had returned to their former way of life as fishermen. Christ seeks them out to strengthen them for their mission. As they return to the shore after toiling all night and catching nothing, Jesus appears to them. At his word, they drop their nets and make a miraculous catch of fish. Christ feeds the Apostles the way he did the multitude during the miracle, Bishop Serratelli writes.
“He is reminding them and us of the great power and strength that he, our Risen Lord, will continue to give us in the Eucharist,” Bishop Serratelli writes. “For in this sacrament, Jesus remains with us, nourishing us with his very Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity. He stays present to us, accompanying us and drawing us into his kingdom where death has no power and we live forever,” he writes.
"Scriptural Novena" is $11.95 per copy.
CLIFTON Pauline Marie Jaricot, founder of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, was beatified last month in her birthplace, Lyon, France, following recognition of a miracle attributed to her intercession. Attending the beatification was Mila Burdeos, diocesan mission director, who joined 120 national directors of the Pontifical Mission Societies. Also attending were 500 priests from around the world, pilgrims worldwide who serve in the missions and many French locals. Founded 200 years ago, the Pontifical Mission Society for the Propagation of the Faith supports the Church’s missionary-related projects. The beatification happened during the 200th anniversary of the Society of the Propagation of the Faith.
For Burdeos, who is a board member of the Pontifical Mission Society, attending a beatification was her first time and she calls this experience unforgettable. “I felt blessed and very excited to be present at the beatification. Without Blessed Pauline Marie Jaricot, there would be no Mission Offices. She was a layperson who has done great things for the Church,” she said.
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle presided at the beatification Mass in Lyon’s exhibition hall on May 22, during which a relic of Blessed Pauline’s heart was carried in procession. Cardinal Tagle, the prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Evangelization of Peoples, who previously served as the Archbishop of the Philippines, praised Blessed Pauline for her missionary zeal to bring Jesus’ love to more people.
According to the Pontifical Mission Societies in the United States, based in New York City, in the early 19th century in the aftermath of the French Revolution, Blessed Pauline was inspired by letters from her brother, Phileas, about the missions of her day — the young U.S. Church included. She gathered small groups together — mostly workers in her family’s silk factory — asking each member of the group to offer daily prayer and a weekly sacrifice of a sous (the equivalent of a penny at that time) for the Church’s worldwide missionary work. From Blessed Pauline’s vision came the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, the first of the four Pontifical Mission Societies. The first collection taken up for the Propagation of the Faith in 1822 supported the growth of the young Church in the United States. Today, support from the Propagation of the Faith reaches some 1,100 mission dioceses around the world, in Asia, Africa, the Pacific Islands, and remote regions of Latin America and Europe.
Beginning in the early 20th century, Blessed Pauline Jaricot’s cause was thoroughly investigated. Her canonization process was initiated by Pius XI in 1926; she was declared “Venerable” on Feb. 25, 1963, by St. Pope John XXIII. A miracle through Blessed Pauline’s intercession was added to the file prepared by Msgr. Philippe Curbelié, postulator of Blessed Pauline’s cause. Pope Francis authorized publication of the decree recognizing this miracle attributed to Blessed Pauline’s intercession on May 26, 2020.
During the beatification celebration, Burdeos was able to meet Mayline Tran, who through Blessed Pauline’s intercession was miraculously healed. The miracle occurred in May 2012, when Tran was three years old. She choked while she was eating, lost oxygen to her brain and became comatose being declared brain dead by doctors. Her family did not lose hope and through the efforts of Tran’s school, a large network prayed a novena for the intercession of Pauline Jaricot for Tran’s recovery. Completely recovered, Tran is now 13 years old.
“Her healing proves that prayer works and we should pray every day,” Burdeos said.
Blessed Pauline Jaricot’s holy life, her concern for those in need, and her active response in prayer, dedication, and inspiration through lay movements (like the Society for the Propagation of the Faith and the living rosary) to evangelize the world bring her to this beatification stage in her journey to sainthood, according to the Pontifical Mission Societies.
Burdeos admits that she learned about Blessed Pauline just a few years ago and now prays for her intercession daily. She said, “As a layperson serving the Church, she really gives a great example on how a layperson can really magnify the works of God and lead the world. Ordinary people can do extraordinary things.”
The Pontifical Mission Societies in the United States have produced a film, Heart of a Missionary: The Story of Pauline Jaricot, about Pauline’s life, which includes discussion of the miracle that led to her beatification. The film can be streamed (in English and Spanish) at BlessedPauline.org, a special website of the TPMS U.S. National Office, which also features more information and resources about Pauline Jaricot.
