Miracles in Lourdes: love and healing to the sick

While every Catholic pilgrimage site offers a journey of spiritual wonder, the mission of a Lourdes pilgrimage is specific: bringing love and healing to the sick.
On Beyond The Beacon episode 53, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney discusses with Jai Agnish, diocesan communications director, his recent pilgrimage to Lourdes, France with the Order of Malta. In 1858, the Blessed Mother appeared on 18 occasions to Bernadette Soubirous, a very poor, 14-year-old girl. Each May, Knights, Dames, Auxiliary and volunteers from the Order of Malta travel to Lourdes, France as pilgrims, bringing with them sick and disabled from around the world. The Order of Malta is committed to reaching their spiritual perfection within the Church and to expending their energies serving the poor and the sick.
The bishop also reflects on the feast of Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich, Ascension Day, Mother’s Day and other upcoming happenings in the Paterson Diocese.
Listen on all major podcast platforms or watch the episode on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube channel.