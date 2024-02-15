Mission of the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women re-energized by 3 new staff members

For the past 11 years, the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women (PNCW) has been a second home to many women of the city who walk through its doors. Recently, the center welcomed three new staff members involved in Catholic ministry who are ready to build on its legacy of providing a safe and peaceful place for women to meet, share, and grow.
Opened in 2013, the PNCW has received more than 17,000 visits by women, mostly with children. They take classes to learn English, quilting and crocheting, and vocational skills; grow fruits and vegetables for their families; and become connected with community resources to fulfill their needs. The center helps mothers with child-care items donated by parishes and other benefactors.
The new employees are Jessica Alvarez, who works full time in finance and business development; Sister Francis Mary Gleyzolle, a member of the Apostolic Sisters of St. John for 30 years, in charge of programs; and Philline Luz, administrative assistant. The PNCW is searching for a full-time director.
Salesian Sister Theresa Lee, chancellor and delegate for religious for the Paterson Diocese, said the three new employees are “faith-filled women who are bilingual, have exceptional organizational skills, and bring a breadth of experience.”
“They work hard as a team to increase programming, the number of volunteers, and needed donations,” said Sister Lee. “I’m confident that once we have a director to lead these efforts, with the invaluable help of the advisory board, the center will spread its reach to serve as many women and their families as possible in the Passaic neighborhoods. The strong support of Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney for this ministry of the diocese also makes a huge difference.”
The PNCW is a collaborative effort between the Paterson Diocese and its women religious communities. It’s located in the former convent at St. Stephen Maygar Parish, a Hungarian community on Third Street.
Alvarez recently graduated from William Paterson University in Wayne with a bachelor’s degree in general finance and worked for Samsung Electronics. At her home parish, St. Anthony of Padua in Passaic, she belongs to the Emaus ministry. She is a core team leader of the EPIC (Everything Is Possible in Christ) young adult ministry.
“It’s been great getting to know everyone who has made the center such a vibrant resource for women. It makes working here easier knowing that I get to be a part of something great,” Alvarez said. “It’s been amazing seeing the ladies work as a team to make anything happen. They are inspiring to work around. I hope to be able to serve them in any way I can.”
Sister Gleyzolle is French and has lived in New Jersey for more than 10 years, serving the Hispanic community at St. Joseph Parish in East Orange in the Newark Archdiocese. She also has conducted prison ministry at various facilities.
“At the center, I enjoy getting to know the women coming in with their needs,” Sister Gleyzolle said.
A native of the Philippines, Luz moved to Los Angeles in 2010. She has an associate’s degree in liberal arts and Spanish and is a licensed vocational nurse. In 2020, Luz became a missionary for Corazón Puro. She lived in Casa Guadalupe, a house of prayer and discernment for women in Clifton. Luz evangelizes and forms leaders among Hispanic young adults in areas of great need in the United States and Central America.
“It’s an answered prayer to work with women and empower them. When I am at the center, I am reminded that I am serving Our Lady through the women in the neighborhood,” Luz said.