Mission trip to Boston

MOUNTAIN LAKES Members of the youth group at St. Catherine of Siena Parish here spent July 14 to 20 on a mission trip with more than 250 teens from around the country in Boston for the Catholic Heart Work Camp (CHWC). They worked together to paint houses, build fences, and complete yard work and landscaping for needy families.
After arriving at their camp, the teenagers were assigned to work with groups from Minnesota, Maine, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Each day began at 6 a.m. with Mass followed by working for six hours on various service projects. After painting, trimming the bushes and fixing problems with pipes, they had also fun activities and worship in the evening.
One of the teenagers on the mission trip was Catherine Pickett. She thought her first year at CHWC was a phenomenal experience. “Not only did I love helping people in need, but the campers and counselors at CHWC made the experience 10 times better.” For her, the most rewarding aspect of CHWC was participating in community service for others. “Our residents were always very welcoming and grateful during our time at their homes. In addition, there was a great sense of accomplishment when comparing the before and after results of our service project. Overall, CHWC was an unforgettable experience that I will take with me through the course of my life.”
Ronan Buckingham is a CHWC veteran. This year’s trip was his third. “I have done Catholic Heart Work Camp for three years now and every year my faith has grown. Having such amazing people around me, worshiping and working with them, every day reflects the love Jesus has for all of us. I had a great time in Boston this year helping and would have never traded the experience.”
Amy Dinka, a St. Catherine’s parishioner, was one of the chaperones at CHWC. “As a parent, I don't think I have ever witnessed such a large group of teens with such strong faith gathered in one place. The faith and enthusiasm of these young people touched my heart and strengthened my own faith.” The evening programs, she said, also offered teens “time to just be kids, incorporating games and dancing into the daily schedule.”
CHWC in Boston was the first work camp for Father Michal Rybinski, St. Catherine’s parochial vicar. “I was a little bit apprehensive before this trip. I knew that our plan is to help others in need, support them and share our faith with them. However, I realized that the teenage members of the CHWC are willing to work, enjoy spending time together and pray with their peers from other states. It was an unforgettable memory of people working and praying together. Ora et labora in practice.”
The Mountain Lakes youth group is already planning a mission trip for CHWC next year. Young parishioners of St. Catherine's are eager to help, share their time and their faith again as they did in Boston and at previous work camps in Chicago (2017) and South Carolina (2016).