More than four decades of helping teens grow in Christ

WAYNE Seven years ago, Dia Ciccone walked into youth ministry at Our Lady of Consolation (OLC) Parish here a shy sixth-grader. As a high-schooler, she found herself involved in parish activities — from Antioch retreats for Confirmation prep to holiday events such as Halloween pumpkin carving as well as volunteer work in the community. This recent graduate of Wayne Hills High School even joined peer ministry, which runs the activities, helping her grow in confidence.
Ciccone represents the numerous graduates of OLC’s youth ministry, who also have strengthened their relationships with Jesus, the Church, and with each other on the various paths offered by the outreach: spiritual, social, and service. Since 2006, their trusted — and inspiring — guide on the faith journey has been Laura Haftek, who retired as full-time OLC youth minister at the end of June.
In her distinguished career in the Church, she has worked in parishes in the Diocese for 47 years —since she was 14 years old — in many roles, including office receptionist, music minister and part-time and then full-time youth minister.
“I knew I’d never become rich as a youth minister, but I’m grateful to God for the richness in my heart — helping these young people grow in Christ and carry their faith on into the rest of their lives,” said Haftek, who was hired as OLC’s full-time youth minister in 2006 after having served as youth minister of St. Catherine of Bologna Parish in Ringwood, first part time and then full time. “Now, it’s time for me to spend more time with my family and enjoy retirement,” she said.
At OLC, Haftek built Youth Ministry from the ground up. She streamlined Confirmation classes from two nights per week to one night. Encouraged by Father Michael Lombardo, pastor, she started to emphasize service with activities such as cleaning the church, running charity car washes, and building homes for the poor with Habitat for Humanity — in part to “make young people more visible to parishioners,” she said.
Under Haftek, youth ministry offered many spiritual activities: from trips to World Youth Day and National Catholic Youth Conferences to Masses, prayer services, and retreats, including Antioch for Confirmation students. After Confirmation, young people were given the opportunity to attend Teens Encountering Christ [TEC], a three-day retreat that explores the Pascal Mystery from Christ’s Passion to Pentecost, Haftek said.
“I love retreats. The kids learn to apply faith to everyday life,” said Haftek, who helped to develop many retreat programs — and facilitator training — for parishes and the Diocese from the 1970s until today.
Also at OLC, Haftek devised or encouraged Peer Ministers’ ideas for a wide array of social activities, usually held during their weekly meetings. They included game show night, a Christmas sing-along, movie night, a “Life Skills Night,” and a summer barbeque. Haftek often used these social events to strengthen her relationship with and counsel the teens. During COVID-19, youth ministry held events via videoconferencing or in-person in the parish ministry center, while also teens conducted service projects, Haftek said.
Influenced by Haftek, Ciccone told The Beacon, “Laura had great energy. Her activities were so engaging that everyone wanted to go.
“If you had a problem, you could got to Laura; you could trust her,” said Ciccone, who will be working for a year to figure out her future plans. “Whether you were shy or outgoing, she made you feel welcomed and included. Because of her, I’m now thinking about going into youth ministry,” she said.
Encouraged by Father Lombardo, Haftek said that the pastor “has a futuristic mind, always thinking about the Church of tomorrow.
“He supported our youth ministry and was there for our events and projects. For us, he wanted the best of everything,” Haftek said.
Over the years, Haftek has influenced and mentored former students — at OLC and at St. Catherine’s — who have chosen to pursue careers in parish ministry. They include Erin Ramft, director of religious education and safe environment coordinator at the Church of Christ the King in New Vernon. Haftek’s most famous alum is Chris Stefanick, a renowned Catholic author, speaker, and media personality, who serves as youth ministry director for the Diocese of Denver, where he lives with his wife and six children. He also founded a non-profit organization called Real Life Catholic.
“Chris had a strong faith that radiated from him. People were drawn to him,” said Haftek, who noted that young people enjoyed gathering around Stefanick as he played guitar at St. Catherine’s. As a peer minister, he helped organize events and gave retreat talks. He also went to World Youth Day in Denver in 1993 with her. “This [Stefanick’s success] isn’t a surprise. He is following in Jesus’ footsteps to help lead people to him. I feel blessed to see him now and thankful that I was able to see part of this from the beginning,” she said.
In turn, Stefanick fondly described Haftek’s disposition as “calm with an inner energy.
“As a teenager. I vacillated between great sinner and great saint,” Stefanick told The Beacon recently. “Laura created the community where I needed to not only grow in my faith, but also to cultivate my gifts and grow as a leader. She empowered me. That’s how she was with everybody. Laura was patient, kind, and all the things a teenager needs. She has a sincere love of the Lord and his people,” he said.
For Haftek, it all started in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., where she was born. She moved with her family at nine years old to Ringwood, where she attended religious education and got involved in a new youth ministry group at St. Catherine. There, she worked in the office as a teenager and went on to play guitar in music ministry and part-time and then full-time youth ministry in 1984. She received the honor of delivering a reflection at a morning session at the World Youth Day in Denver in 1993.
For her retirement, Haftek plans to spend more time with her family: husband, Bill; children, Jamie, 35; Willy, 34; and Nicky, 33; and Jamie’s daughter, Nina, 10 months, as well as grandchildren Grayson, 7, and Daymien, 14. She also wants to continue serving as an EMT in Ringwood and write for Catholic publishers. She holds both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree.
Father Lombardo called OLC’s youth ministry a “powerhouse program,” because of Haftek’s efforts.
“Laura threw herself into the ministry. She cared about those kids and had a great relationship with them, probably because of her great relationship with her own kids,” said Father Lombardo, noting that Haftek required parents to get involved as well. “She explored every avenue for the kids to be involved,” he said.