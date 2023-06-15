Morris Catholic Class of 2023 graduates

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the first of the Catholic high school graduations in the Paterson Diocese this year by participating in the commencement ceremony for 108 seniors of Morris Catholic High School (MCHS) in Denville on June 1. The valedictorian was Mary Korab, and the salutatorian was Justin Bondarowicz.
Before the graduation ceremony, Bishop Sweeney presided over a Mass, concelebrated by Father Peter Clarke, MCHS president, and Father Carmen Buono, a retired diocesan priest and part-time chaplain at the school. Also participating in the graduation were Debra Ostrowski, principal, and MCHS faculty and staff.
At all the Catholic high school graduations he has attended, Bishop Sweeney has encouraged graduates to “see their Catholic education as a gift and a responsibility to share what they have received.” One way to do that, he said, is by striving to live the words of the Prayer of St. Francis, which starts with “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.” Find the prayer by visiting https://www.kofc.org/un/en/resources/communications/francis-prayer-for-peace.pdf