Morris Catholic girls basketball team wins state championship

Before every game, with about 7 minutes left during warm-ups, the Morris Catholic girls basketball team goes over their game plan with the coach on the sidelines, and they all pray the “Our Father” together.
It was the same on Sunday before the Crusaders took to the court and won their first state championship since 2006. In the final minute of the fourth quarter, Morris Catholic pulled ahead to beat Rutgers Prep, 71–63, for the NJSIAA Non-Public B Girls Championship final in Toms River.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment, specifically for such a young team,” Head Coach Billy Lovett told The Beacon. Like a proud father, Lovett texted newspaper articles celebrating the win and referred to the girls as a “special group.”
The win and the storied season are even more remarkable if you consider that there is only one senior on the squad. The Crusaders (27–3) ended their season with a 13-game winning streak and their fourth state title. The win also broke a string of three consecutive losses in the finals. They are currently ranked fifth in the country.
“The future is extremely bright,” Lovett said. “Our top players are sophomores, so we will be pretty good for the next couple of years. Everybody’s back except for one young lady. It’s a great situation.”
The twin sophomore powerhouses Mia and Mya Pauldo scored half of the Crusaders’ points in the second and third quarters and wrapped up their scoring in the last minute of the fourth to help secure the win.
The coach praised the girls’ character and said they are a delight to be around. He said that despite all their success, they don’t act differently, and “they handle their business in the classroom.” They handle their studies so well that every girl on the team is on the honor roll. This is something Lovett and school leadership is particularly proud of.
Father Peter Clarke, president of Morris Catholic High School, echoed this sentiment.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these wonderful young ladies — not only because they have done so well with the gifts and talents that God has given them on the court — but also in their academics and how they are wonderful, committed members of the Morris Catholic community,” Father Clarke said. “They are all wonderful examples of who a Crusader should be — filled with community, character, and commitment.”
Father Clarke said he is grateful to the coaching staff, especially Lovett, who he said has been tireless in helping develop the girls both on and off the court.
“He is a great partner with the faculty and administration at Morris Catholic to help these young ladies grow into their full God-given potential,” Father Clarke continued. “It is the entire community that helps our students grow spiritually, academically, socially, and athletically.”
Lovett is in his sixth season as head coach and played for the storied St. Anthony’s High School in Jersey City before its closing in 2017.
“I understand what it was like to play on a national stage as a player, so being able to give these young ladies the same opportunity as a coach now is phenomenal,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to help these kids be in a position like this. It can’t be done without my great coaching staff as well. It’s not just me that’s getting this done.”
He said school leadership has supported the team, including Father Clarke, Dean of Students Kathy Smith, Athletic Director John Hack, and Principal Debra Ostrowski.
“The school has been phenomenal in regards to the support they’ve been giving us,” he said. “Everybody has just been on board embracing these young ladies.”
Ostrowski said watching the game from the stands among the families, students, and faculty was wonderful.
“It was nice to see the crowd come together in our Catholic tradition and pray that the girls would continue through for the win,” she said.
Ostrowski said the school prayed for the team throughout the playoffs during daily Mass and even held special Masses just for them.
“We are so proud of this team and our coaches,” Hack said. “They exemplified each day this season what it meant to be a champion on and off the court.”
The success didn’t just happen this season, he added.
“The hard work that our coaches and players put in through the entire offseason contributed to this monumental success,” Hack continued. “Their hard work, faith, resilience, and teamwork paved the way for this championship!”
During this season, the Crusaders played teams from seven states. Their only loss in New Jersey was to Paul VI from Haddonfield.