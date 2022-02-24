MORRISTOWN With even greater urgency, pro-life advocates in the Paterson Diocese are continuing to be on the frontlines of being a voice for the voiceless in the womb as state laws have made New Jersey the most pro-abortion state in the nation. Morris County Right to Life (MCRTL) has a full year of events scheduled for those willing to be part of the pro-life movement.
Jean Capone, president of Morris County Right to Life, told The Beacon, “We have a very ambitious program in 2022. It’s going to be a very profound year, filled with witness, hope, advocacy on behalf of the unborn, the infirm, and the elderly in our state and in our country.”
On March 2, Ash Wednesday, the start of the season of Lent, the spring campaign of 40 Days for Life will kick-off in front of Planned Parenthood clinics across the nation. Until April 10, Palm Sunday, these peaceful prayer vigils will be held. In the Paterson Diocese, 40 Days for Life will be held at Planned Parenthood here and at Planned Parenthood in Newton. Participants can sign up on the 40 Days for Life website, which shows a calendar that allows participants to choose the specific times and dates they would like to participate.
During the time outside the clinics during 40 Days for Life, advocates will pray the rosary, hand out literature with pro-life resources, and if need be, counsel women. Participants are invited to bring sings or a sign will be provided for them.
On April 15, Good Friday, at Planned Parenthood in Morristown, MCRTL will host “The Way of the Cross for Victims of Abortion.”
On March 12, at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Morristown, the MCRTL will participate with members marching in the parade to promote life issues.
“We hope our path of beautiful, peaceful, pro-life activities will lead us to the mothers and babies who await our help and rescue.” Capone said. “Yes, we will save babies from death by showing compassion and love for the mother in crisis. We offer life for both as we work to restore legal protections and dignity to both. We desire God’s love be known to all and most times we do that by just showing up.”
During the summer, the MCRTL will participate in the Life Runners races. These runs are meant to raise awareness about the pro-life movement and raise funds for pro-life organizations. Also in the summer, the MCRTL will participate in the Randolph’s Freedom Parade. On July 15, MCRTL will participate in National Bridges Day, which is held on the Rt. 287 overpass in Morristown. Banners are positioned on carefully selected highway overpasses in American cities and will reach hundreds of thousands of motorists during rush hours with the message “Abortion Takes a Human Life.”
On Sept, 17, the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children will be held throughout the country at Memorials for the Unborn at cemeteries. The MCRTL will host the prayer service at the memorial outside St. Christopher Church in Parsippany.
In the fall, the 40 Days for Life will be held to observe Respect Life Month in October at Planned Parenthood clinics. On Oct. 2, the National Life Chain will be held across the country in prayer and solidarity of the pro-life movement. In December, MCRTL will host Peace in the Womb Caroling outside of Planned Parenthood here.
Other activities for the MCRTL will include sidewalk advocacy, high school and college outreach, and legislator education and outreach.
MCRTL will also host a Dobbs Decision Day and Beyond Prayer rally event. This event will focus on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, a pending U.S. Supreme Court case dealing with the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law that banned abortion after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“We’re so encouraged by the youth who were very present at the March for Life. The legacy that has come from years of working in the grass roots pro-life movement is coming to fruition as we look toward the vision of a new pro-life generation,” Capone said. “The Dobbs decision will be a new call to act as the truth and horror of abortion is revealed to all in our nation. Our response will be to educate, heal wounds, love the mothers and the children in their wombs, and offer resources, which enable them to choose life.” To sign-up for emails to these events:
morriscountyrighttolife.org
40daysforlife.com/en/morristown
40daysforlife.com/en/newton