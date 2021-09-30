Morris Plains pastor aids Afghan refugees flown to freedom by Air Force

MORRIS PLAINS Thousands of Afghan refugees stood in line on a recent day at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., with the joy of newly found freedom on their smiling faces. Father Michal Falgowski, pastor of St. Virgil Parish here and a U.S. Air Force Reserve Chaplain, smiled too as he surveyed the amazing sight while on an official visit there. He watched as troops processed the refugees, who arrived on American soil soon after U.S. forces flew them out of Afghanistan, as it was falling to the Taliban after the Biden Administration’s hastily ordered the withdrawal of all American forces.
Today, Father Falgowski, a military chaplain since 2019, is temporarily assigned to the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, where U.S. troops are helping to resettle at least some of the refugees he saw at Dulles to communities all around the United States. Since the beginning of the month, he has been part of a team of chaplains that serves the 621 Contingency Response Wing, which supports the efforts to care for and further process, the refugees — men, woman, and children — who are living in a camp on the base, as they await resettlement, he said.
“At Dulles Airport, the refugees seemed so happy. They were giving the troops ‘high-fives.’ They left Afghanistan, a war zone for 20 years, to come to a better place, America. They will have a more normal life here,” said Father Falgowski, a U.S. Air Force Reserve captain, who had indirect contact with the refugees at Dulles. He called the work of the military personnel at McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst “a noble cause. We are watching history come to life before our eyes. I’m honored and humbled to serve these troops,” he said.
During the regular workweek at McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the Polish-born Father Falgowski is part of the Chaplain Corps, made up of chaplains of other faiths and from other places, such as Guam and Texas. Together, they serve the 621 Contingency Response Wing for this special mission, called Operation Allies Refuge for efforts in Afghanistan to fly out Americans and Afghans and also Operation Allies Welcome to process and vet the Afghans. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney approved his undertaking of this assignment, the priest said.
The Chaplain Corps is trained to be flexible, both strategically and tactically, like the Response Wing that they support. That enables them to respond to any situation — from a seismic geopolitical event or a charged political environment to a humanitarian crisis or a global pandemic — by mobilizing on short notice, according to press information from the Reserve.
For this mission, the Chaplain Corps quickly coalesced as a team and leveraged its members’ strengths to serve leadership, families, Afghan guests, and airmen. Father Falgowski talks with troops and leadership about some of the issues that they face in the military. He also celebrates Mass and sacraments at the base, while also fulfilling his duties to serve all military personnel, regardless of religious affiliation. For the weekends, the priest returns to St. Virgil to celebrate Mass here and minister to his flock.
“Whether through reintegration activities, Disaster Mental Health groups, commanders’ calls, religious accommodation requests, or impromptu heartfelt conversations off to the side, we are doing everything we can to support these heroes. It’s hard to know what each day will bring, but these quiet professionals have been our teachers in how to show up, set up, and perform on short notice and with no expectations of fanfare or glory,” according to the Reserve.
Father Falgowski, 34, got emotional telling The Beacon about a homecoming for U.S. troops, who arrived at McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. They came fresh from Afghanistan, after U.S. forces were pulled out of the country, ending 20 years at war.
“Some of these troops were the last to leave Kabul airport,” Father Falgowski said. “People were clapping [during the homecoming]. It was powerful. It was great to see them finally home — safe and sound.”
This mission at McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is Father Falgowski’s latest assignment in the Reserve which he joined with his swearing in at St. Virgil’s on July 26, 2019. During the year, he usually serves as a chaplain of the 914th Air Refueling Wing in Niagara Falls, N.Y., which trains and equips reservists to perform the combat mission of air refueling of combat and mobility aircraft. He usually travels to the Wing’s base one weekend a month, said the priest, who completed military chaplain training and also was promoted to the rank of captain in April.
“I’ve always loved aviation. I also joined the military, because I wanted to serve people and make a bigger impact,” Father Falgowski said.
Last summer, Father Falgowski started approaching his duties in the Reserve with a new enthusiasm and patriotism as a newly minted U.S. citizen. At the conclusion of an expedited process through the U.S. military, which slowed slightly due to COVID-19, he was sworn in as a citizen in Newark on June 23, 2020.
“I was humbled to raise my hand, especially as a member of the military. It is more special now when I put on the uniform. I feel even more comfortable. Now I’m like all my fellow airmen — a part of this country,” Father Falgowski told The Beacon last year, after being sworn in as a citizen.
Father Falgowski’s “American dream” started on Sept. 9, 2009, when he arrived in the U.S. Born on Nov. 30, 1986, in Walcz, Poland, he studied philosophy in his native country and then theology in Germany. After completing his priestly studies at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Mich., he was ordained to the priesthood with eight other men by Bishop Emeritus Arthur Serratelli on May 25, 2013.
“As a chaplain, I am bound to 100 percent confidentiality, which makes people feel comfortable when sharing their story. I am there to minister to all who serve our nation— not only Catholics and not only on religious issues. I enjoy working with the chaplains and airmen of other faiths,” Father Falgowski said.
Bishop Sweeney told The Beacon that he saw the need for priest chaplains in the military as a seminarian and later, as a priest in the Brooklyn Diocese.
“When I came to the Paterson Diocese last year, I was happy to share some of our priests with the Military Archdiocese,” Bishop Sweeney said. “When Father Michal asked to respond to the call [for the assignment at McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst], I was glad to make sure that there was coverage for St. Virgil’s on weekdays. I commend him for his generosity. When we pray for the men and women who serve in the Armed Services, we also should pray for the priests, who serve as well,” the Bishop told The Beacon.