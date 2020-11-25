Morristown church welcomes Bishop

MORRISTOWN Bishop Kevin Sweeney made a pastoral visit to Assumption Parish here Nov. 21 where he celebrated the vigil Mass marking the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, also known as the feast of Christ the King. During his visit, he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young adults at the parish.
Assumption’s history dates back to 1848 when a mission was built on Maple Avenue, the site of the present rectory. A resident pastor was named in 1860 and the present church was dedicated in 1873. It was substantially renovated in 1986–87 after a fire. The parish school opened in 1850.