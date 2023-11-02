Morristown parish ministry welcomed into diocesan Catholic Charities

Mary’s Hands, a social-services ministry of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown, officially became part of diocesan Catholic Charities on Oct. 24. The outreach provides one-on-one family assistance with clothing and baby essentials as needed, connects clients with local services available in the community, and helps them navigate the challenges many encounter in a new country. During a dedication ceremony that day, Father Duberney Villamizar, St. Margaret’s pastor and diocesan Vicar for Hispanic Affairs, welcomed the guests gathered by a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the front lawn of the parish center, which houses Mary’s Hands. Teresa Prendergast, the ministry’s client-services director, shared the story of Mary’s Hands. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney led a blessing and prayer. In attendance were representatives and friends of St. Margaret’s; Mary’s Hands, including Suzanne Toscano, director of administration; Catholic Charities, including Scott Milliken, CEO; and neighboring parishes.