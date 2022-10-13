Morristown Pro-Life 5K returns

ROCKAWAY As chairman of the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Cecilia Parish here for 13 years, the late Thomas A. Haltigan worked tirelessly to help promote the protection of the lives of the unborn.
A resident of White Meadow Lake in Rockaway, Haltigan helped organize many pro-life fundraisers for the group, now known as the Rockaway Denville Catholic Respect Life Ministry.
He also sought to educate people by promoting the ministry far and wide and distributing handouts on various aspects of the respect-life cause, said John Byrne, who worked on pro-life activities at St. Cecilia’s with Haltigan.
The Rockaway Denville Catholic Respect Life Ministry will honor Haltigan at an annual fundraiser he helped organize with Byrne: the Morristown Pro-Life 5K, to be held on Sun., Oct. 23, during Respect Life Month. He died in his home on July 25 at age 78. The 5K was last held in 2019 but took a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, said Byrne. Byrne is the coordinator of the 5K who also heads St. Cecilia’s LIFE Runners, part of the Rockaway Denville Catholic Respect Life Ministry.
“We are excited and thrilled to bring back this special 5K this month and to remember in a very special way the unborn as well as our great friend Tom, a pro-life champion,” Byrne said.
All age groups are welcome to run, walk, jog, or stroll. No athletic ability is needed. Proceeds will benefit the Respect Life Ministry, which for years has offered practical and financial assistance to many pro-life groups and pro-life community services and conducts public events such as a biennial Pro-Life Community Evening.
The 5K is led by St. Cecilia’s parishioners attached to the national LIFE Runners organization and the pro-life ministry at St. Cecilia’s. LIFE Runners is an international group in the United States that runs, walks, and prays to end abortion. Assisting with the event is Jim Gallagher of St. Cecilia’s Men’s Society, of which Haltigan was a member, with other Society members contributing support and encouragement, said Byrne.
The 5K will follow a route along the sidewalks from Assumption Church towards Speedwell Avenue and back to Assumption and through Morristown. The 5K is not timed. Participants should arrive by 1:30 p.m. to sign in for the 5K, which begins at 2:30 p.m., after a prayer gathering. Light Refreshments will be available following the 5K, Byrne said.
“Tom devoted an exceptionally large amount of time to the pro-life movement. He really got the Pro-Life Ministry of St. Cecilia’s moving. He was extremely protective of the unborn child,” said Joan Haltigan, the honoree’s widow. “This 5K will remember Tom and his defense of the unborn while at the same time promoting the dignity of human life in the womb and the great work of the many pro-life volunteers and groups in our community,” she said.
In the pro-life ministry, Haltigan helped organize the Baby Bottle Boomerang fundraiser — filling baby bottles with donations for outreaches to unwed pregnant women; attending the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.; and was involved in Morris County Right to Life. He also represented the ministry at St. Cecilia’s Ministry Fairs. Haltigan made copies of articles on pro-life issues, printed them, and distributed them to ministry members, Byrne said.
A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Haltigan had four children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. At St. Cecilia’s, he helped start a bereavement group with Joan when they were both widowed. They later got married.
Also at St. Cecilia’s, Haltigan served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and a lector. Along with faithful from St. Cecilia’s and other local parishes, he volunteered as part of the diocesan-sponsored parish volunteer mission to rebuild homes devastated by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
“Tom was passionate about pro-life work. He was an inspiration not only to the people of the ministry but also to me as a priest. I’m thankful for all that he did,” said Father Zig Peplowski, St. Cecilia’s pastor. “This year’s 5K is a great tribute to Tom,” the priest said.
The entry fee for the 5K is $25. Donations are accepted. Make checks payable to St. Cecilia Church. Write “LIFE Runners” in the memo section of the check. To register, email jaidanbyrne@optonline.net or call or text John Byrne at 973-529-4699.