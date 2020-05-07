MADISON Bishop Serratelli reminded the faithful, “God remains with us and strengthens us” in this time of pandemic, as he celebrated a Mass at St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Evangelization Center here, on May 1, the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker. The Mass was celebrated to honor and pray for those who labor for others, especially those who work on the front lines of this crisis for the health, safety, security, service and essential needs of all.
During the Mass, which was live videostreamed from St. Paul’s chapel, Bishop Serratelli also renewed the Diocese’s consecration to the Blessed Virgin Mary under her title Mother of the Church — part of a coordinated effort of dioceses in the United States and Canada to renew the consecration of their own dioceses and nations to the Blessed Mother’s care. Near the conclusion of the liturgy, he knelt in front of a statue of the Blessed Mother and recited a prayer that entrusted to Mary all those who have died of COVID-19, loved ones left grieving, those who are trying to find a cure for the pandemic and leaders and policymakers.
“God stays with us, strengthening us and empowering us so by our work, we can bring forth his blessings into this world. He values our human work,” Bishop Serratelli said in his homily. “Especially today in the midst of this pandemic, we remember all our healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and hospital staff. We think of the grocers, the truckers, fire and policemen, emergency people, and migrant workers — so many people who are doing all they can to make sure that we have all the necessities to get through this moment. May God strengthen us so that through the love that we share and work we do, we bring healing, hope, health and happiness, making this world a safe place for all to live,” the Bishop said.
Concelebrating the Mass for the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker were Father Paul Manning, St. Paul’s executive director and diocesan vicar for evangelization; Father Pawel Tomczyk, diocesan director of youth ministry and Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and chaplain at Drew University and Fairleigh Dickenson University both in Madison; and Father Stephen Prisk, the Bishop’s priest-secretary and diocesan vice chancellor. Daniel Ferrari, diocesan minister to young adults, proclaimed the Scripture readings and intentions and provided liturgical music, singing and playing guitar. His wife, Caitlin, communications and information coordinator at St. Paul’s, coordinated the live videostreaming of the Mass.
Intentions prayed at the Mass included those “for people, who work for health, safety and essential needs; the unemployed that they are protected; that the sick and suffering know comfort; and that the deceased will feast at God’s heavenly banquet forever.”
During the Diocese’s renewal of the consecration of Mary, Bishop Serratelli asked for the intercession of the Most Holy Virgin, Mother of the Church, “for the needs of our country and our Diocese — that the desire for good be blessed and strengthened, faith be revived and nourished, hope sustained and enlightened and charity awakened and animated” in this time of pandemic.
“Mary, help of the sick, sign of health and hope for the sick, we entrust to you all who are infected with the coronavirus. Mary, mother of consolation, who consoles with a mother’s love all those who turn to you, we entrust you with all those who lost loved ones in the pandemic. Mary Help of Christians, come to our rescue at every trial. We entrust your loving protection to all caregivers. Mary, queen and mother of mercy, who embraces all those who call upon your help in distress, we entrust you to all those who are suffering in any way from the pandemic,” Bishop Serratelli said, reciting the prayer of renewal. “Mary, Seat of Wisdom, who is so wonderfully filled with the light of truth, we entrust you to all who are working to find a cure to this pandemic. Mary, mother of good counsel, who gave herself so ardently to God’s plan of renewing all things in Christ, we entrust to you all leaders and policymakers,” he prayed.
At the closing of the Mass for the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the Bishop thanked viewers for tuning in, as well as St. Paul’s staff and Father Prisk for their assistance.
“Know that while we are physically apart, you are very much close to each of us in our hearts and each day we lift you up in our prayers. We are so grateful to have this opportunity, even at a distance, to be united in Christ,” Bishop Serratelli said.
During the Mass, viewers checked in from the Diocese and beyond, including Cynthia Hinds Gorkowski of Wayne, who posted, “Very lovely. Thank you for a very meaningful celebration of St. Joseph the Worker.”