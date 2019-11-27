Bishop welcomed in Mountain Lakes

MOUNTAIN LAKES Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit Nov. 17 to St. Catherine of Siena Parish here, where he served as main celebrant and homilist of the 11:30 a.m. Mass, marking the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Concelebrating the Mass were Father Jared Brogan, St. Catherine’s pastor, and Father Michal Rybinski, parochial vicar.
The parish’s history began in 1956 when Bishop McNulty responded to queries from a committee of Catholics in Mountain Lakes and sent Father David McCarthy to establish a mission there. The first Mass was celebrated in the Mountain Lakes Club on July 15, 1956. A residence and weekday chapel was purchased at 18 Vale Rd. The following year, St. Catherine’s was advanced to parish status and the church was built on Boulevard and North Pocono Road in 1958. A parish center was built in 1987.