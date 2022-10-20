Msgr. George Hundt’s life as a priest celebrated

MADISON When Msgr. George Hundt arrived with his guitar, students of the St. Vincent Martyr Parish school would know that it would be a fun class. The priest would lead the class in singing rollicking faith-based songs, remembered Max Dreitlein, a St. Vincent’s graduate.
Dreitlein joined a handful of people who also know Msgr. Hundt well to offer praise and thanks to St. Vincent’s beloved pastor — along with fond memories — during a Mass on Oct. 9 to mark his more than 40 years as a priest. They lauded him as a welcoming and enthusiastic man of God who inspires the faithful to seek a deeper relationship with Christ and do more charitable works — and who still plays guitar. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presided over the 5 p.m. Mass.
“Father George made an impact as a spiritual mentor to all of the youth in the parish. His dedication and enthusiasm made us more enthusiastic to participate,” said Dreitlein, who grew up in St. Vincent’s and now lives and works in Washington, D.C. “He is a fantastic leader, friend, and man of God who looks over his flock and makes sure that they are cared for. That’s why he means so much to so many people, including me,” he said.
St. Vincent’s Church was filled with members of the parish and school communities, fellow clergy who concelebrated the liturgy, the Knights of Columbus, the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth of Convent Station, local government officials, interfaith leaders, family, and friends. Msgr. Hundt delivered the homily at the livestreamed Mass. A reception followed.
Moved by the testimonies given at the end of Mass, Msgr. Hundt told the congregation, “You are the reason for my priesthood.
“Whenever I’m around you, I smile, because my heart is filled with joy having the opportunity to be with you and be in your presence and to walk with you and to love you and be loved by you. Thank you for this celebration,” Msgr. Hundt said.
Raised in Wayne, Msgr. Hundt was ordained a diocesan priest in 1981. His long service to the diocese includes parochial vicar of St. Peter Parish, Parsippany, priest-secretary to Bishop Frank J. Rodimer, diocesan vice chancellor, parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Wayne, and as a member of the diocesan Education Council.
Msgr. Hundt also served as pastor of St. Gerard Majella Parish in Paterson, as a member of the diocesan Clergy Personnel Board, as pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Hawthorne, as pastor of St. Vincent’s since 2008, as an official in the diocesan Tribunal, and as a member of the diocesan Presbyteral Council.
As a priest, Msgr. Hundt “embraces us and shares his faith journey with us, influencing the vitality of parish life,” said another speaker, Sister of Charity Rosemary Moynihan, who worships at St. Vincent’s.
“Father George seeks God in all experiences. His profound faith journey leads him to action,” said Sister Rosemary, noting that he also calls the faithful to “do more,” including acts of charity.
Also, Msgr. Hundt has been a gift to St. Vincent’s growing Hispanic community, said one of its members, Nicole Giraldo Salazar. She thanked the pastor for learning Spanish and celebrating Spanish-language Masses.
“Many people in our community come to this country with different wounds. Your presence as a spiritual father helps them heal,” she said. “You have helped me increase my faith and realize that I’m the one, who decides to shine or throw my light into a basket just like it says in the song you teach and sing to us every year, ‘This Little Light of Mine,’ ” she said.
Another speaker, Msgr. Raymond Kupke, the diocesan archivist and pastor of St. Anthony’s in Hawthorne, cited the honoree’s commitment to Catholic education and for leading St. Vincent’s in a major renovation of the church, completed in 2017.
At the end of Mass, Bishop Sweeney congratulated Msgr. Hundt and thanked him for “teaching us to lead with love.
“We thank God for all priests but tonight, in a special way for Msgr. Hundt and his 40-plus years of priesthood,” Bishop Sweeney said.