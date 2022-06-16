Msgr. Lasch marks 60-year jubilee at Mass in St. Joseph Church in Mendham

MENDHAM Msgr. Kenneth Lasch, a retired priest of the Paterson Diocese, marked the 60th anniversary of his priesthood ordination in St. Joseph Church here with the celebration of Mass June 12. Msgr. Lasch, a native of Jersey City, attended the former Bayley-Ellard High School in Madison and Seton Hall University, South Orange. He was ordained on May 26, 1962 by Bishop James McNulty in St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Paterson after completing his priesthood studies at the former Immaculate Conception Seminary, Darlington. He served as parochial vicar at St. Therese Parish in Paterson prior to studying at Lateran University in Rome, returning in 1966 with a doctorate in canon law. He was then named vice chancellor. In 1971, Msgr. Lasch was appointed director of the diaconate internship program and a year later placed in charge of the newly organized permanent diaconate program. He received the title of Monsignor in 1981 when St. Pope John Paul II appointed him an Honorary Prelate. In 1975, Msgr. Lasch was appointed pastor of St. Therese Parish, Paterson. He then served as executive secretary of the diocesan Secretariat for Pastoral Ministry. He was appointed pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Mendham in 1983 where he served until his retirement in 2004. He serves as a weekend assistant at St. Luke Parish in Long Valley.