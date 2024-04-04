Multicultural washing of feet ‘show of unity’ at Mass of Lord’s Supper in Morristown church

In a demonstration of unity, parishioners from various nationalities at St. Margaret of Scotland in Morristown were invited to have their feet washed during the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, March 28, in the church. Those who participated represented an array of countries of origin including people with Hispanic and Latino backgrounds, along with Indians, Filipinos, and people with other roots.
“It was a real show of unity, especially when culture is so often divided,” Father Duberney Villamizar, pastor of St. Margaret’s, an active, multicultural parish.
The Mass of the Lord’s Supper commemorates when Jesus instituted two sacraments: the Eucharist and priesthood. After the Mass, churchgoers continued Eucharistic adoration until midnight in St. Margaret’s parish hall.