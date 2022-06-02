Must-see movie

RICHARD A. SOKERKA
As the Year of the Eucharist continues in the Diocese of Paterson and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Eucharistic revival begins on June 21, a highly acclaimed film, highlighting the transformative power of the Eucharist, will have an encore showing in theaters across the country on that date for one night only.
Produced in Spain, with English subtitles, the 90-minute documentary film “ALIVE: Who is there?” features the testimonies of five men and women who share how the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist has transformed their lives.
Lucía González-Barandiarán, founder of Bosco Films, the organization that is marketing the film, called on Catholics to see this important documentary featuring the Source and Summit of their faith. “Bring your family, and let them experience the truth of the Eucharist and the powerful testimonies of the unlikely men and women who share their stories. No one will leave the theater the same. We have given you a movie about the Eucharist, now it is up to you to lead people to the theaters!”
Importantly, the film also includes bonus content, including commentary from Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minn., the USCCB’s chair of the committee on evangelization and catechesis, who is leading the three-year national Eucharistic revival. Bishop Cozzens has offered his praise on the film’s mode of using testimony to teach about the Real Presence.
In its initial screening in theaters across America, on April 25, 30,000 tickets to the film were sold in more than 750 locations across the country.
Calling the one-night encore “an answer to their prayers,” González-Barandiarán, said, “ALIVE will serve as a tool for Catholic dioceses, parishes, ministries and families to share the message of Jesus Christ present in the Eucharist at a time when the world is in great need of the light, hope and power of Jesus Christ. In a very special way, the encore presentation of ‘ALIVE’ will become a cinematic platform for parish and ministry groups wanting to participate in the national movement toward Eucharistic revival in the U.S.” And, we might add, for all Catholics in the Diocese who are taking part in the Year of the Eucharist.
Tickets for the 90-minute-long documentary can be purchased through Fathom Events. In the Diocese, the film will be shown at 7 p.m., June 21 in three AMC Theaters: AMC Rockaway 16, 363 Mount Hope Ave., Rockaway; AMC East Hanover 12, 145 Rt. 10 East, East Hanover, and AMC Clifton Commons 16, 405 Rt. 3 East, Clifton.
In the Year of the Eucharist in the Diocese and at the start of the national Eucharistic revival, this is a must-see movie for all Catholics.