National Association of Hispanic Priests in the U.S. gathers in Rome

The Eternal City welcomed about 100 Latin-American priests who currently serve Spanish-speaking communities in their respective dioceses in the U.S. The association was established in 1989 and is recognized by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. It is under the care of two episcopal moderators, Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, Calif., and Bishop Juan M. Betancourt, an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Hartford, Conn., who accompanied the group to Rome.
The convention hosted several noteworthy speakers who currently serve — or have served — as officials of the Roman Curia. The first presenter was Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Prefect-emeritus of the Dicastery for Bishops. He shared a rich and profound theological reflection about the finality of the Synod on Synodality — which is currently taking place in the Church — and about the fruit of its last session, which happened in Rome during the month of October.
The priests concelebrated the Eucharist presided by the Substitute of the Vatican Secretary of State Bishop Edgar Peña, in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. Bishop Peña encouraged the priests to continue carrying out their priestly ministry with a joyful and generous spirit despite the difficulties along the way, but always aware that the Lord has called each of them by name. He also underscored the importance of communion with the Petrine See. After the Eucharist, the priests visited the tomb of St. Peter, and there sang the popular liturgical hymn “Fisher of Men.”
They were also able to concelebrate the Eucharist in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, where they were welcomed by Cardinal Harvey, Archpriest of the Basilica and Prefect-emeritus of the Pontifical Household during the papacy of St. John Paul II. The principal celebrant was Archbishop Andrés Ferrada, secretary of the Dicastery for the Clergy, who thanked the priests for the important service they carry out in favor of the People of God.
Nevertheless, one of the most emotional moments during the convention was — undoubtedly — the private audience they had with Pope Francis. Every priest had the opportunity to greet him personally. During his brief remarks, the Holy Father addressed the priests and exhorted them: “Do not leave those who suffer alone, do not leave the Lord of the Tabernacle alone, convince yourselves that you cannot do anything with your hands if you do not do it with your knees. Adoration, Eucharistic silence, and intercession before the Tabernacle. And then, yes, service. But it is like ping-pong, one thing leads to another, one thing leads to another.” After the audience, the priests gathered in Rome’s Cathedral, the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran, to concelebrate the Eucharist presided by Bishop Betancourt.
The Diocese of Paterson was well represented by three of our priests who were in attendance: Father Leonardo Jaramillo, pastor of St. Paul’s in Clifton; Father Brando Ibarra, pastor of St. Mary’s in Paterson; and myself. Both Father Jaramillo and Father Ibarra have served as presidents of the association.
The convention was a great opportunity not only to strengthen bonds of priestly fraternity among its participants but also to deepen one’s theological knowledge. Moreover, it also allowed the participants to feel closer, physically and spiritually, to the Successor of Peter and Vicar of Christ.
Since the motto for the 33rd convention of the association was “In Dialogue with Peter,” I am sure that the fruits of this experience will forever remain in the hearts and in the pastoral work of all those whom, by virtue of this encounter and dialogue, lived out fully the words of the great St. Ambrose, «Ubi Petrus, ibi Ecclesia» (Where Peter is, there is the Church), and returned to their respective communities with renewed zeal and enthusiasm.
La Ciudad Eterna acogió alrededor de 100 sacerdotes latinoamericanos que actualmente sirven a la comunidad hispanohablante en sus respectivas diocesis en EE.UU. La Asociación, establecida en 1989, es reconocida por la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de EE.UU. y cuenta con dos moderadores episcopales, Monseñor José Gómez, Arzobispo de Los Ángeles (California) y Monseñor Juan M. Betancourt, Obispo-auxiliar de Hartford (Connecticut), quien acompaño al grupo.
La convención conto con destacados presentadores que actualmente desempeñan — o han prestado — un servicio importante a la Iglesia Universal como oficiales de la Curia Romana. El primer presentador fue el Cardenal Marc Ouellet, Prefecto-emérito del Dicasterio para los Obispos, el cual compartió una rica y profunda reflexión teológica sobre la finalidad del Sínodo de la Sinodalidad — que actualmente se está llevando a cabo en la Iglesia — y sobre los frutos de la última sesión que aconteció en Roma durante el mes de octubre.
Los sacerdotes concelebraron la Santa Eucaristía presidida por el Sustituto de la Secretaría de Estado del Vaticano, Monseñor Edgar Peña, en la Basílica de San Pedro, en el Vaticano. Allí Monseñor Peña los animo a continuar en su servicio ministerial, con un espíritu alegre y generoso a pesar de las dificultades que se presentan, conscientes de que el Señor los ha llamado por nombre. También recalco la importancia de la comunión con la Sede Petrina. Después de la Eucaristía, todos los sacerdotes visitaron la tumba de S. Pedro y allí cantaron el conocido himno litúrgico “Pescador de Hombres”.
También pudieron concelebrar la Eucaristía en la Basílica de San Pablo Extramuros, donde fueron acogidos por el Cardinal Harvey, Arcipreste de la Basílica y Prefecto-emérito de la Casa Pontificia durante el pontificado de S. Juan Pablo II. Allí el celebrante principal, Monseñor Andrés Ferrada, Secretario del Dicasterio para el Clero, agradeció a los sacerdotes por el importante servicio que desempeñan a favor del Pueblo de Dios.
Sin embargo, uno de los momentos más emocionantes de la convención — indudablemente — fue la audiencia privada con el Papa Francisco, ya que cada sacerdote tuvo la oportunidad de saludarlo personalmente. Durante su breve discurso, el Papa se dirigió a los sacerdotes y les exhortó: “No dejen abandonados a los que sufren, no dejen abandonado al Señor del Sagrario, convénzanse que no van a poder hacer nada con las manos si no lo hacen también con las rodillas. Adoración, silencio eucarístico e intercesión ante el Sagrario. Y después sí, servicio. Pero es como el pingpong, una lleva a la otra, una lleva a la otra.” Después de la audiencia, los sacerdotes se reunieron en la Catedral de Roma, la Archibasilica de San Juan de Letrán, para concelebrar la Eucaristía, presidida por Monseñor Betancourt.
La Diocesis de Paterson estuvo muy bien representada con la presencia de tres de sus sacerdotes hispanos: el P. Leonardo Jaramillo, párroco de San Pablo, en Clifton; el P. Brando Ibarra, párroco de Santa María Auxiliadora, en Paterson; y este humilde servidor. Tanto el P. Leonardo como el P. Brando han servido como Presidentes de la Asociación.
La convención fue una gran oportunidad para fortalecer vínculos de fraternidad sacerdotal entre los participantes, de profundizar su conocimiento teológico, pero, sobre todo, permitió que los participantes se sintieran más cercanos, física y espiritualmente, al Sucesor de Pedro y Vicario de Cristo.
Visto que el lema de la 33ª convención de ANSH era “En Dialogo con Pedro”, estoy seguro de que los frutos de esta experiencia perduraran por largo tiempo en los corazones y en el trabajo pastoral de todos los que, a raíz de este encuentro y dialogo, vivieron de lleno las famosas palabras de San Ambrosio, «Ubi Petrus, ibi Ecclesia» (Donde está Pedro, ahi está la Iglesia) y regresaron a sus comunidades con renovado celo y entusiasmo.