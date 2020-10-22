Neighborhood Center receives grant

PASSAIC In seven years since opening its doors, the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women has touched the lives of countless women, who once felt they did not have a voice but now feel empowered.
With more than 10,000 visits to the center, located in the former rectory of St. Nicholas Church here, according to the center’s mission statement, “the center exists to provide a place for women of Passaic to meet, share and grow in a peaceful and safe environment.”
The Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women was created as a collaborative effort of religious communities in the Paterson Diocese to help women in urban areas. There women, most of whom are mothers of young children, can participate in its many programs which include education, training and advocacy services to underserved women in the city. The center has provided a place that has fostered self-reliance, entrepreneurship and community participation through workshops, seminars and classes.
The center features many enrichment classes based on the needs or interests of the women. These include English classes, quilting, sewing and gardening. The center has also hosted several craft sales featuring the work of the women. Children are welcomed to accompany their mothers. The community garden allows women to bring home fresh vegetables, fruits and herbs. Parishes around the Diocese donate diapers, helping the families not to worry about this significantly priced item for their young children. In recent years, the center has also offered seminars on immigration laws.
Recently, the Franciscan Sisters of Peace, through its Nazareth Legacy Fund, awarded the Passaic center a $25,000 grant to be used to combat food insecurity in families. The center will use the grant for the community garden, to help provide baby diapers and wipes and grocery gift cards.
Sister of Christian Charity Ann Marie Paul, director of the center, said, “We are grateful for the Franciscan Sisters of Peace for awarding the center this grant. The order is one of the religious communities that sponsor the center. We will be able to provide much needed support to our women, many who face challenges with food insecurity.”
According to the Franciscan Sisters of Peace, the Nazareth Legacy Fund was created after the closure of the Nazareth Life Center, which provided young women facing unplanned pregnancies with an alternative to abortion. After its closure the Nazareth Legacy Fund was given to the Franciscan Sisters of Peace from the House of Nazareth Life Institute for activities substantially similar to the purposes for which it had been established; namely, providing care for pregnant girls/women and children. The criteria for funding, therefore, must be consonant with the mission and charism of the Franciscan Sisters of Peace and compatible with the priorities of the same in addressing current social justice issues, specifically those related to the care of women and children. Meeting those criteria, the Passaic Neighborhood Center was honored with the grant.
During the pandemic, the center has operated by modifying its programs and keeping activities outdoors. Its garden has been able to continue with its activity in its backyard and crocheting classes have continued on the center’s wraparound porch. The women were able to take quilting supplies home and continue to create quilts since the women own sewing machines that were purchased from generous donors.
“One of the obstacles for the women is that their children and grandchildren have been home, so we have been thinking of creative ways to keep them involved,” Sister Ann Marie said.
The center’s garden reopened in June, which was later in the season than past years. Sister Ann Marie said, “This was our most successful garden season yet. Perhaps, it was a good thing we opened it later.”
Even during the pandemic, the women still wanted to give back to others. Many of them crocheted baby blankets to be given to newborns. “This is something they wanted to do. Many people have given them so much over the years and they wanted to help a local community health outreach and given them to newborns who are being discharged from the hospital,” said Sister Ann Marie.
One of the essential programs the center is hoping to restart soon is its English classes, which have been a challenge due to social distancing. Classes took place face-to-face with an instructor and the students on the center’s community computers. Meetings with social workers have taken place outdoors or by telephone.
The center has been a lifesaver for many of the women who have met other women that they would have not been able to meet without the center and now have created everlasting bonds. When Sister Ann Marie speaks to those who support the center, she shares with them a note from a woman who wrote, “Thank you for saving my life.”
Sister Ann Marie said, “As always, we are grateful to all who have given to us during the past seven years and what they continue to do for us each day.”