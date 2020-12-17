Richard A. Sokerka
With the countdown to Christmas Day dwindling to single digit numbers, it is gratifying to see how many of our readers have thought about the needs of others in this year of pandemic.
This Advent and Christmas season is like no other in our lifetime. The physical, mental and financial damage caused to our lives by COVID-19 has been wide-ranging, turning our normal lifestyles upside down. The pandemic has caused many to lose hope in this season of hope as we await the birth of the Christ Child.
Because of this pandemic, the need has never been greater for our brothers and sisters, not only in our Diocese, but also across the nation. The agencies of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson have seen an unprecedented number of people turning to them for help with life’s basic needs, such as putting food on the table for their family, Christmas gifts for their children or finding a place to live.
That is why it is heartening to see our readers step up to the plate and demonstrate to their suffering brothers and sisters that the spirit of the Christmas season is alive and not to lose hope because help is on the way.
The great thing about The Beacon’s Christmas Sharing Fund is that every dollar of every donation — 100 percent —- goes directly to help the poor served by agencies of Catholic Charities in the Diocese.
St. Pope John Paul II said, “One communicates hope by demonstrating a tenacious and joyous capacity to be close to one’s neighbors, especially when they are poor, young, alone or marginalized.”
See the face of Jesus in your neighbors in need. There is still time to help them through The Beacon’s Christmas Sharing Fund to show them that you will care for them in Jesus’ name, especially in this year of pandemic.
Give them hope in this season of hope. Thank you for caring about your neighbors in need.