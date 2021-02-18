Neocatechumenal Way Mass

PATERSON The Neocatechumenal Way community at St. Agnes Parish here gathered at St. Michael Parish hall here Feb. 13 for its weekly meeting. Bishop Sweeney celebrated the vigil Mass with the community marking the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
The Neocatechumenal Way is an organization within the Catholic Church that focuses on the formation of Christian adults. At St. Agnes, the parish has seven communities that “walk” in Spanish. They meet every Saturday evening. Several parishes around the Diocese have Neocatechumenal Way communities.