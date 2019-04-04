NET Ministries

TOTOWA “With great power” sounds like the fantastic beginning of a great superhero story. Instead, at a Confirmation retreat for seventh to 10th graders at St. James the Marches Parish here, it meant something much more meaningful. It signified the Holy Spirit, who would come upon the candidates on their Confirmation day.
Some 88 youths heard this message from the National Evangelization Team (NET), a ministry of young adults, who travel throughout the country for nine months to share the Gospel message with youths.
For almost a quarter of a century, NET has been touching the lives of youth in the Paterson Diocese reaching thousands of young people. Once again, during this Lenten season, NET hosted retreats in all three counties of the Diocese for middle school and high school students as they prepare for the Sacrament of Confirmation to bring the youth into a deeper relationship with Christ.
Two NET teams have been traveling around the Diocese — Team 8 and Team 10 — since Feb. 27 with its final retreat on March 31. In addition to St. James Parish, NET hosted retreats at St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway; St. Mary Parish in Denville; St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Clifton; St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in Paterson; Holy Spirit Parish in Pequannock; Mary Help of Christians Academy in North Haledon; St. Therese Parish, Succasunna; St. Matthew Parish, Randolph, and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Branchville.
“The NET Team brings so much energy to the students and it inspires them to get more into their faith and religion. We love hosting the NET retreats because the team is very interactive and the teens relate to this group of young adults,” said Kathryn DiPasquale, St. James director of the confirmation program.
During the two-day retreat at St. James, the young people played ice breakers and games, listened to witness talks by the NET members, saw skits, had small group discussions, ate meals together, experienced the Sacrament of Reconciliation and attended Mass. The theme of the retreat, “With Great Power,” is meant to enable the teens to understand the gift of the Holy Spirit and the great things God can do through the teens if they are open to his action.
NET team member, K.G .Chapman, a 20 year old from Arlington, Texas, told the young people at St. James: “We’re all on the journey of life. We’re all trying to get to heaven.”
NET hosted a variety of themed retreats throughout the Diocese. They included: “Anchored in Hope,” on suffering and hope; “Fully Alive” on true happiness; “In His Image” on identity and baptism; “One Church” on the Catholic Church, and “Righteousness on Jesus; Strength in Numbers” on authentic friendship and greatness.
According to NET’s website, there are currently 16 different teams traveling all across the country. NET Ministries are under the ecclesiastical vigilance of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. They travel via a 15-passenger van across the U.S. There are also NET ministries in Ireland, Australia, Canada and Uganda. Soon, Scotland will also be hosting NET retreats. The name is inspired by “Come after me, I will make you fishers of men” (Mk 1:17 and “Put out into deep water and lower your nets for a catch” (Lk 5:4).
During the nine months of traveling cross country, the NET teams will travel 20,000 miles, serve seven to eight dioceses, facilitate nearly 150 retreats, stay in 125 hosts homes and reach 8,500 young people one-on-one with the Gospel message.
Twin sisters Isabella and Rebecca Brunetti, 15, attended the retreat with much excitement at St. James. Isabella said, “I think the retreat was helpful in letting me get closer in my relationship with Jesus and God. I enjoy the games and the talks.”
Her sister Rebecca added, “They are just fun. I hope to get more involved in helping the Church after making my Confirmation.”