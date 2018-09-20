‘Never forget’

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

On 9/11, Father Mychal Judge and all those lost are remembered

TOTOWA On the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks, Franciscan Father Mychal Judge, who served as a New York City Fire Department chaplain and was the first recorded fatality of the Islamists’ terrorist attacks, was remembered at a 9/11 Memorial Service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery here where he is buried. Father Judge had previously served as pastor of St. Joseph Church in West Milford. A memorial Mass was also held a St. Bonaventure Parish in Paterson before the graveside memorial service. Franciscan Father Daniel Grigassy, pastor of St. Bonaventure, celebrated the Mass and also led the service at the cemetery.



Knights of Columbus Councils 240 and 6574 have hosted the memorial service since 2002, the first anniversary of the attacks. At the service, local parishioners, friends of the fallen chaplain and police officers and firefighters prayed in memory of Father Judge and all victims of 9/11.

