Richard A. Sokerka

In this edition of The Beacon, we salute the Class of 2017 in a special 16-page section.



By now, the graduates’ heads are filled with the words of wisdom their classmates, teachers and commencement speakers have shared with them. Everything that can be said has been said, or so it seems.



So our message to the Class of 2017 consists of just three words. “Never give up!”



This simple advice comes from Sir Winston Churchill, the British statesman, who willed his fellow countrymen to stand up to the Nazi war machine during World War II when all hope seemed lost.



As great a leader as Churchill was, it is a little-known fact that it took him three years to get through eighth grade because — believe it or not — he had trouble with one subject — English, of all things.



After Churchill’s climb to prominence in the eyes of the world, prestigious Oxford University, asked him to be its commencement speaker. On that graduation day, he looked out at the class assembled before him, and in his gravelly voice said: “Never give up!” A few seconds passed, and he grew more impassioned and again he said, “Never give up!” He then left the speaker’s platform and sat down.



His address will likely go down in history as the shortest commencement speech ever given — but one, we are certain, the graduates remembered every day for the rest of their lives.



All members of the Class of 2017 need to remember Churchill’s words — “Never give up!” They also need to remember that as students who have received their education in Catholic schools, they have learned that our loving God is always with them. By never giving up in their faith lives, it is also the way the Class of 2017 will be able to follow in the footsteps of the example set for us by Jesus Christ as they go forth into the world. Every day, may their trust in and love of the Lord remain steadfast giving them the courage and willingness to take risks in Christ’s name to spread the Gospel message wherever they may be.



Congratulations, graduates. “Never give up!”