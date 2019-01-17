New altar at Highland Lakes church

HIGHLAND LAKES Parishioners of Our Lady of Fatima (OLF) here gathered for Mass recently for the consecration of a new altar — a new Eucharistic Table, made of granite — a wood-colored slab of stone that not only tells its own geological history, but also helps mark a new era of extensive physical and spiritual revitalization for this rural faith community. OLF’s new altar was the result of fine craftsmanship, in part, by the human hands of a parishioner, Tadeusz Flig.
Enthusiastic parishioners filled the parish church for 11 a.m. Mass on Dec. 16, Gaudete Sunday, for the consecration of the new 800-pound granite altar by Auxiliary Bishop Aurelio Manuel Cruz of the Newark Archdiocese. Concelebrating the liturgy were Father Ricardo Ortega Jr., parish administrator, who initiated a capital campaign, called “Let Your Light Shine,” and Msgr. Robert Carroll, a retired priest of the Diocese and former OLF pastor. Since early last year, 100 families raised $173,000 — $100,000 over its goal — which has been funding a three-part improvement project that included the altar as well as other physical improvements to the church, parish office and rectory, said Father Ortega.
“I’m glad for the installation and consecration of the new altar, which is the sign of the presence of God among his people and represents the table of the Last Supper. The parish deserved a beautiful new Eucharistic Table, where it can celebrate its faith,” Father Ortega said. Bishop Cruz presided over the altar consecration on Dec. 16, because Bishop Serratelli was in Rome. “Tad and the other workers who made and installed the altar were very generous with their talents and did a great job. I and the parishioners really appreciate it,” the priest said.
In reality, the new altar adds to the existing altar — a wood table that was difficult to remove. So Father Ortega decided to have a slab of granite placed on top of the wooden structure to “build on what was already there.” Also, according to biblical tradition, the altar should be made of stone. The priest already knew about Flig and his trade skills, so he asked him to bring over samples of stone and then selected a granite top with a wood color. Flig asked his bosses at his place of employment, Granite Tops in Roselle, to donate the slab and labor to prepare and install it, which they did. The company cut, polished and put in place the stone. In the meantime, Flig and his children, Patrick, 17, and Gabriella, 16, helped him attach some additional wood detailing to the existing base of the altar, Father Ortega said.
“I like the way the altar came out. It blends nicely with the surroundings in the church,” Flig told The Beacon. “Wherever I can use my skills, I want to do what I can for Our Lady of Fatima,” he said.
Flig and his children participated in the Dec. 16 Mass of Consecration, where they processed with the relics of St. Clement, the third pope, and St. Felicity. Then, Auxiliary Bishop Cruz placed the relics from the former altar into the new altar — relics that Bishop James McNulty, the third bishop of Paterson, brought back from Rome. The Mass included Auxiliary Bishop Cruz — who wore a special liturgical apron — blessing the altar with holy water, censing it and then covering the altar with chrism. All ministers purified the new altar. Then, Deacon Bill Aquino, who assisted, prepared the new altar for the celebration for the holy sacrifice of the Mass.
“Consecration signifies the presence of specific gifts of the Holy Spirit called into being by designated persons. Chrism signifies the gift of the Holy Spirit, and it also represents the permanent reservation of a person or thing for God’s use,” Father Ortega wrote as part of a several part catechesis about the altar and the consecration of an altar in the bulletins weeks before the Mass. “At an altar, the sacrifice of the cross is made present. At an altar, the people of God are called together. At an altar, the Eucharist, the center of Thanksgiving, is accomplished. The Consecration of an altar is a sacred experience,” the priest wrote.
Under the leadership of Father Ortega and help from Timothy Potter, diocesan development director, the “Let Your Light Shine” campaign started early last year. The project has involved the following three phases; the first two have been completed:
• Repairing all the stained-glass windows in the church that, over time, had been damaged by wind outside and asbestos. This started with Windows on Mary, a celebratory evening of prayer, music and reflection for parishioners. After this phase, Flig built a stand for the tabernacle, shelves for the statues of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Joseph and an ambo, which Bishop Serratelli blessed in March.
• Overhauling the lighting in the church, which is “bright now,” said Father Ortega. This phase will conclude with a prayer service on the Feast of the Presentation on Feb. 2.
• Replacing the carpeting in the church, which is now under way. This phase also includes replacing the outside lighting, refurbishing the gardens and replacing bathrooms in the parish office and rectory. It will conclude with repainting the interior of the church. The parish has scheduled another evening of prayer, music and reflection for June 29, before the rededication.
In a recent OLF bulletin, Mary Petnel, chairperson for “Let Your Light Shine,” gave parishioners an update on the progress of the renovations and thanked Father Ortega and the campaign team, “who convinced us of the necessity of reclaiming our heritage and the assurance that we could make it happen.”
“The people up here are people of deep faith, who have been very generous,” said Father Ortega, who already started to reorganize OLF’s religious education, youth ministry and adult ministries. “Based on the solid foundations of the past, we are rebuilding the spirit of Our Lady of Fatima with mercy, compassion and stewardship,” he said.