New altar at OLQP in Hewitt

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop consecrates new altar at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt

WEST MILFORD Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in the Hewitt section of West Milford Township Dec. 17 and blessed and consecrated the new altar. The celebration took place during the Third Sunday of Advent also known as Gaudete Sunday.



The new altar was part of a renovation project that took place in the sanctuary of the church. Local contractors, who are parishioners, donated their time and talents to renovate the sanctuary. The new altar is made of stone and marble and the flooring and walls were also replaced.



Several fundraisers were held to raise money for the project, which took about six weeks to complete. Those who helped with the renovations were: Marcin Pisarczyk, architect; Andrzej Siek; Andrzej Krempaski; Wojciech Nosa; Bartłomiej Ratajczak and Krzysztof Kaczyński.