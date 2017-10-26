New altar at Passaic church

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop consecrates new altar at Holy Rosary/St. John Paul II Shrine in Passaic

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to the Diocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary Parish here Oct 22. During his visit, the Bishop consecrated the new altar in the church and celebrated Mass for the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time, which also marked World Mission Sunday. The new altar was made possible by the generous contributions of parish families.



Oct. 22 was also the feast day of St. John Paul II, the shrine’s patron. A weeklong celebration honoring St. John Paul II, who visited Holy Rosary Church in 1976 when he was Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, took place prior to the feast day. Near the close of Mass, parishioners venerate a relic of the Polish Pope/saint held by the Bishop.