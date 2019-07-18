New altar at St. Clare Church

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Clare Parish here where he celebrated the vigil Mass marking the 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time July 13. During the Mass, the Bishop consecrated the new altar during which the rites of anointing, incensing, covering and lighting the altar take place.
The new altar was given in gratitude to Andrew Blaskewicz and family. Blaskewicz passed away on Dec. 19, 2017. He and his parents, Genevieve and Anthony, were longtime parishioners of St. Clare’s and gave a gift for the parish’s renovations. The new tabernacle was donated by Nick and Joyce Boglivi. Also during the Mass, an official first class relic of St. Francis of Assisi was present and blessed by the Bishop.