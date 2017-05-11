BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop blesses new chapel at Paterson church

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Lourdes Church here April 25 and celebrated Mass for the Feast of St. Mark, the evangelist.



During the pastoral visit, Bishop Serratelli blessed the new sacristy and new chapel, located in a room behind the altar. The chapel project took six months and it will be used for weekday Masses. The new chapel, located in a space where the old sacristy was located, will be called “Our Blessed Mother Chapel.” The new sacristy and chapel were made possible through the contributions of the parishioners. The chapel can seat 40 people and all chairs were donated in memory of family members of parishioners who contributed to the project.



Father Raimundo Rivera, administrator, said, “The parishioners worked so hard to support the memorial chairs and new chapel. We are grateful that they made this possible for the celebration of daily Mass.”