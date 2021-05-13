New date for D.C. pilgrimage set

CLIFTON As the world begins to attempt to get back “to normal,” one industry that continues to be affected by the pandemic is travel. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the diocesan pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C. has been postponed until Oct. 1, 2022. It had originally been scheduled for Nov. 14, 2020 and then was moved to Sept. 18, 2021 due to the pandemic.
After consultation with Bishop Kevin Sweeney, Father Michael Rodak, director of the diocesan Pilgrimage Office and pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Hardyston, announced the postponement to priests of the Diocese. Father Rodak cited several reasons for the change from the September date. Transportation is extremely limited by charter bus, as most companies are either not offering charters or have very few buses available. In addition, once companies begin charters, there will be significant restrictions due to social distancing, and there are current limits on seating at the shrine.
“Limits on charter buses and mandated social distancing on the buses make it cost prohibitive for pilgrims to venture from the Diocese to Washington,” said Father Rodak. “Prior to the pandemic, costs would have been higher for transportation because of federal safety rules that mandate a limit on the hours of work for a bus driver, and now added social distancing will make the cost of a charter much more expensive.”
Traditionally, this Marian-themed pilgrimage to the largest Catholic Church in North America, whose patron is the Blessed Mother, under the title of Immaculate Conception, is held every three years. The most recent pilgrimage was held in the fall of 2017 with more than 2,200 people from around the Diocese attending the pilgrimage.
The new date for the pilgrimage of Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 is also the feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus. Next year will mark 125 years since her death. Father Rodak hopes to include opportunities to honor the young saint, who is a Doctor of the Church. In the Basilica, St. Therese of Lisieux is featured in the St. Therese of Lisieux Oratory, the West Portico, and the Mount Carmel Chapel.
“We were already planning to focus on Church as the cornerstone of one’s life, but now we will include the patroness of missions, and one who is well known for her vocation story, and being the intercessor of many who have been sick. This truly will be an added blessed day for the faithful to journey to Washington, D.C.,” Father Rodak said.
In the past, the daylong pilgrimage would begin as early as 6 a.m. with a five-hour bus ride leaving from parishes across the Diocese to the Basilica. Once there, the faithful were invited to participate in several spiritual events, which included the Sacrament of Reconciliation in the Crypt Church, exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, recitation of a multi-lingual Rosary, catechetical presentations, and visits to more than 80 shrines in honor of the saints in the Basilica. There would also be a crowning of a statue of the Blessed Mother. The high point of the daylong pilgrimage was the celebration of Mass.
Father Rodak will also plan an overnight option, which was offered in the past. He hopes to include a visit to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. The museum opened in 2017.
The Diocese has hosted this spiritual journey since 1973 when the late Bishop Lawrence Casey led 2,400 pilgrims to the National Shrine. The late Bishop Frank Rodimer continued the pilgrimage every few years during the fall. Bishop Emeritus Serratelli had hosted the pilgrimage more recently in 2007, 2010, 2014, and 2017.
The highest number of pilgrims attending was in 2007, when 3,500 pilgrims journeyed to the nation’s capital.
Dedicated on Nov. 20, 1959, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is the largest Catholic Church in the United States and North America and one of the 10 largest churches in the world. It is also the tallest habitable building in Washington D.C.
Next spring, Father Rodak hopes plans will be underway and will update the faithful in the Diocese as to when reservations can start to be made. He recommends individuals interested should contact their parish at that time.
“This spiritual journey will be an opportunity for people to experience a pilgrimage, find God, and if they already found him, get in a closer relationship with God,” Father Rodak said. “Often, there is a lot of excitement, readiness, planning, hoping, and waiting, no matter the trip. We hope the faithful will join us on this spiritual pilgrimage.”