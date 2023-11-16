New digital media specialist using a fresh approach to tell the stories of the diocese

When Cecile Pagliarulo reflects on her social media work for the diocese, she recalls a photograph taken of her at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson on June 24, 2017. This is an important date because not only is it the Diocese of Paterson’s feast day, but it’s when the cathedral reopened after its seven-year restoration.
In the photo, Pagliarulo holds up her mobile phone to create a sweeping panoramic image of the cathedral’s wonderous transformation. And while this was a personal keepsake at the time, the moment foreshadows her current work.
On Oct. 2, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney announced Pagliarulo as the digital media specialist for the Diocese of Paterson. She is tasked with leading the organization’s social media efforts in collaboration with Jai Agnish, director of Communications and editor of The Beacon, to serve the diocese's mission, ministries, and parishes.
“In many ways, things have come full circle for me,” Pagliarulo said. “Now, when I’m seen holding my phone up high in the cathedral, it’s to share what I see with our entire diocesan community on social media. This is a great joy for me.”
The role is also a return to Pagliarulo’s roots as a communicator and a creative who previously served as a reporter for The Beacon for 17 years. Between then, she served as director of the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women for a year. While there, she continued her involvement with the Diocese of Paterson’s social media team, where she has been a key contributor since the diocese launched its first social media accounts in 2020.
Along with photography and graphic design, Pagliarulo has found reels to be an effective storytelling tool for social media. For those unfamiliar with reels, they are short-form videos often set to the backdrop of popular songs or trending sounds, which are published on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
“Reels have given the faithful of the diocese and beyond a dynamic new way to see and learn about the important work of our ministries,” Pagliarulo said. “They serve as mobile-friendly invitations for people inside and outside our organization to connect with us. It’s a tool for evangelization.”
While Pagliarulo is charged with managing social media for the Diocese of Paterson, her new role will stretch into other areas of digital communications, such as newsletters, digital advertising and marketing, and more.
“The new role within Communications underscores the importance of sharing our good news stories as members of the Body of Christ,” Bishop Sweeney said in the email announcement last month.
An important aspect of her role will be collaborating with diocesan digital team members, ministry and department leaders, parishes, schools, and religious communities of consecrated women and men. Pagliarulo will tell the stories of the diocese through social media but is also available to help diocesan stakeholders begin or improve their social media channels.
“So much has changed regarding how we make everyday connections with those around us,” Pagliarulo said. “Social media is a real opportunity for us to connect with people where they are at. Every one of these connections is an opportunity to catechize, evangelize, and share the good news of the Diocese of Paterson.”
Currently, the diocese has accounts on Facebook and Instagram, both with the handle @patersondiocese. Bishop Sweeney also has an Instagram and YouTube account with the handle @bishopkevinsweeney. All the accounts are active and full of content, which includes videos, photos, informational graphics, and podcast previews. The faithful are encouraged to follow and engage these social media channels to stay informed and to help them grow.
“Please comment on our posts and feel free to send us a direct message (DM),” Pagliarulo said. “More importantly, tag us in relevant posts, and we will happily share the good news happening in your faith journey.”
Email Pagliarulo at [email protected]