Diocese names new director of Mission Office to continue serving foreign missions

Understanding its baptismal call to serve Jesus Christ, the Church of Paterson embraces this challenge and privilege by supporting dioceses in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific Islands and Latin America. Through its Mission Office, the Diocese is able to fulfill this mission to build unity among all people in the world. The Diocesan Mission Office is affiliated with the Pontifical Mission Societies — the Missionary Childhood Association, the Society for the Propagation of the Faith and the Society of St. Peter the Apostle and coordinates requests for funding from various mission sites and approves their representatives to visit the Diocese to speak in parishes and ask for financial support.



Mila Burdeos, who has served as the Diocesan Mission Office’s activity coordinator, was recently named Mission Director. She has served the office for more than 20 years and understands firsthand the important work of serving the Catholic Church overseas in mission lands. She is the first layperson to lead the office. She succeeds Msgr. John Demkovich, who was director of the Mission Office from 1991 until his death on Aug. 1.



Burdeos, who was born in the Philippines, said, “I am deeply honored that Bishop Serratelli and Msgr. James Mahoney have the trust and confidence that I can continue to lead the Mission Office and support our Holy Father’s worldwide mission through the different programs of the Pontifical Mission Societies in our Diocese.”



Bishop Serratelli said, “Mila has been working for many years with Msgr. Demkovich in the Missions’ Office. She has a deep missionary spirit, a love for the Church and great administrative skills that will advance our diocesan work for the missions. We are extremely happy to have her now head our diocesan Mission Office.”



Burdeos began her career in education before joining the Mission Office. She taught previously at the former St. Anthony School in Paterson and at Mary Help of Christians Academy in North Haledon, where she taught theology and biology.



She was planning to teach in New York City, when Msgr. Edward Kurtyka, pastor of St. Paul Parish in Prospect Park where Burdeos is a parishioner, suggested working for the Diocese. Msgr. Kurtyka also serves as the Judicial Vicar for the diocesan Tribunal.



“I came in on a Friday and I had no idea what jobs they had available. I met with Msgr. John and that Monday I already started working in the Mission Office,” said Burdeos.



Back then the Mission Office was located at the former chancery building on DeGrasse Street in Paterson and the office had four employees including Msgr. Demkovich, Ella Hasior and Eleanor Mattas. In 2011, the Mission Office moved to the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 777 Valley Rd., with Msgr. Demkovich and Burdeos continuing to serve the office.



Burdeos attributes St. Francis Xavier, to whom she has had a long-time devotion, in helping her to find the job with the Diocese. “When I was still living in the Philippines I discovered a novena to St. Francis Xavier to help me find a job and in three days, I found a job. The same happened before I started working in the Diocese. I feel like St. Francis Xavier brought me here. He also happens to be one of the patrons for foreign missions.”



As a liaison to the Church worldwide, the Mission Office raises awareness and financial support for foreign missions through prayer and sacrifice to the poor and to make the people of the Diocese become more aware of the missionary work of the Church and to provide the financial support to mission-sending societies and dioceses.



During the month of August, several parishes in the Diocese had visits from missionaries around the world through the Diocese’s Missionary Cooperation Plan. Last year almost $267,000 was sent to different dioceses, religious communities of men and women and to non-profit organizations in support of the Church’s evangelization and worldwide missions. Support was given to Brazil, Cameroon, Ghana, India, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines, Rwanda and Tanzania.



One of the highlights of the Mission Office is coordinating the annual diocesan celebration of World Mission Sunday, which will be held at St. Gerard Majella Church in Paterson on Sunday, Oct. 21 at noon with Bishop Serratelli presiding and missionary priests as Mass concelebrants. The Mass has honored schols and parishes in the Diocese, who have generously encouraged their students and religious education students to pray and give support to poor children in developing countries through the Missionary Childhood Association.



“It’s a great privilege and honor to serve the Diocese and the Church,” said Burdeos. “Working in the Mission Office has given me the opportunity to serve God better and it has made me more engaged in my faith.”

