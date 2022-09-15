New executive director of CFCS wants learning to be fun, challenging

CLIFTON After earning a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University in Baltimore in 1998, Joseph Murray took a year off with the intention of going to law school after. He worked in Oregon for a company that created carnivals and other events for children.
“At the carnivals, I would observe the children, who were having fun and learning. I thought, ‘That’s what education should be: challenging and fun,’” said Murray, who came back to New Jersey and instead enrolled in a program to earn his certification to teach, particularly in low-come areas of the state.
Since 2001, Murray has risen through the ranks of Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS), a part of diocesan Catholic Charities, serving more people in need and staff with each promotion. Effective immediately, this 21-year early-childhood educator and administrator has been appointed CFCS’ new executive director. This latest and most significant promotion to date gives Murray his broadest scope of influence so far to lead this agency in addressing the needs of the local poor.
After an extensive interview process, Murray was unanimously selected as head of CFSC by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and the Board of Trustees of Catholic Charities.
In locations throughout the Diocese, the agency offers the following services: crisis counseling for those impacted by COVID-19, food pantries, clothing closets, early intervention programs, early learning programs, youth services, community and emergency support, and services for immigrants, veterans, seniors, and those with HIV. CFCS is part of Catholic Charities, which also consists of Straight and Narrow, its substance-abuse-treatment center in Paterson, and the Department of Persons with Disabilities.
Murray succeeds Bob Jacob, former CFCS executive director and his former supervisor, who died unexpectedly in June 12 at age 70. He joined CFCS in 1985 and served in various positions until being appointed CFCS head in 2019. He has been described as a kind man who was deeply committed to the mission of Catholic Charities.
“I feel blessed and honored to receive this appointment. It’s an opportunity to influence and help many more people, families in need, and the staff. It’s also an opportunity to give back to CFCS,” said Murray, who is currently on a “listening and learning tour,” meeting with all CFCS program directors to get their input. With a heavy heart, he praised Jacob, calling him “gentle, humble, and strong. He was a wonderful leader. I thank him for his friendship and guidance over all these years. I miss him dearly,” he said.
In 2001, Murray started at CFCS as a pre-K teacher at El Mundo del Nino, serving poor, predominantly Spanish-speaking children and their families in Paterson. He called his 10 years as a teacher, which included partnerships with the local public school district, “a wonderful experience. I loved engaging the children and watching them develop.”
Then, Murray was promoted to director of El Mundo del Nino in 2011. He went from teaching 15 children in the classroom to overseeing “high-quality education” for 105 children and development for 21 staffers.
In 2020, Murray was named director of early learning for CFCS, supervising all of the early-learning centers in Paterson. These also include El Mundo de Colores, Friendship Corner, and La Vida II, part of Straight and Narrow. Staff offered regular parent workshops, among other initiatives, he said.
“This [position as director of early learning] was an opportunity to help strengthen more and more underprivileged families and positively influence them and their children. We want to connect with families — the first, most important, and life-long teachers of their children. We want to develop a trusting relationship with these families and assure them that we are here for them,” Murray said.
Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities, noted that Murray was appointed on Sept. 1, the 21st anniversary of the start of his employment with CFCS.
“We all know that Bob Jacob will always be in our hearts, and I know Bob would wholeheartedly support and accept Joe as our newest leader into the future. Joe promises to live up to all expectations,” Milliken wrote in an email to Catholic Charities staff, announcing the appointment of Murray.
Murray hails from Oradell, where he attended weekly Mass at St. Joseph Parish with his mother, who originally studied to be a religious sister; his father, who studied for the priesthood; and his four sisters. Married with a child, Murray earned a master’s degree in education leadership online in 2011.
Msgr. Herbert Tillyer, Board of Trustees president and a retired diocesan priest, said Murray “is committed to and has a great love for the poor.
“We are confident that Joe will carry out the great work of his predecessors, especially Bob Jacob. We are very excited about him. He will do our Diocese proud — and the clients seeking our help,” Msgr. Tillyer said.