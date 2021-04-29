New Tribunal Judicial Vicar

CLIFTON Bishop Kevin Sweeney has appointed Father Marc Mancini as diocesan Judicial Vicar for the Tribunal Office, effective May 1. The appointment follows the death on March 11 of Msgr. Edward Kurtyka, who had served in that position since 1995.
Father Mancini, pastor of St. James of the Marches Parish in Totowa since 2019, has officially served in the diocesan Tribunal Office since 1999 after receiving his licentiate degree in canon law at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Before his appointment, he had served as vice chancellor/associate judge and Promoter of Justice in the Tribunal.
“In my short time in the Diocese, I have seen so many wonderful priests and lay people, who have worked and continue to work in our diocesan administration, particularly in our Tribunal,” said Bishop Sweeney, “Msgr. Ed Kurtyka served as our Judicial Vicar for many years. At the time of Msgr. Kurtyka’s illness and passing, I was most grateful to Msgr. Joseph Anginoli, who has served for many years as the Adjutant Vicar and was able to ‘step in’ and lead the Tribunal during Msgr. Kurtyka’s absence. Looking to the future, I was also comforted to know that Father Marc Mancini was ready to become the new Judicial Vicar and that he said ‘yes’ when I asked him to serve in that role. I know he will bring his priestly heart and dedication to this new responsibility and service to our Diocese.”
Msgr. Mark Condon, diocesan Vicar General and Moderator for the Curia, said, “Father Marc Mancini is a compassionate priest who makes the merciful Jesus present to so many. Father Marc’s expertise in canon law and his compassionate wisdom will be a blessing to the Tribunal and all served there as he takes up a new ministry as Judicial Vicar.”
A native of Paterson, Father Mancini was graduated from Passaic County Technical and Vocational High School, Wayne. Before studying for the priesthood, he was an assistant industrial electrical foreman with Standard Environmental Systems, Totowa. He received a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University in South Orange and completed priesthood studies at St. Mary Seminary and University, Baltimore. He was ordained on Nov. 28, 1992 and his first assignment was a parochial vicar at St. Therese Parish, Succasunna. He was later named pastor of St. Simon Parish in Green Pond and served as Dean for the Northern Morris Deanery. In 2011, he returned to St. Therese as pastor there before his appointment as pastor of St. James.
On his appointment, Father Mancini said, “Once again, as I have felt over and over again since receiving a call to serve the Lord as a priest, I am privileged to be graced by God to have been chosen. To be chosen by God is not always understood fully. But, it does mean we have to accept in our limited understanding to trust he has a plan for each of us. It is a divine plan in which I am a part. Also, I am very grateful to Bishop Sweeney for entrusting me with such an important ministry in our Diocese. With this new responsibility, I feel more needed than ever before for the help of the good priests and laity who are presently members of the Paterson Diocesan Tribunal, as well as those employed at the Diocesan Center.”
For Father Mancini, his experience in the diocesan Tribunal Office actually began in 1993 when he served as an auditor. As an auditor (from the Latin word meaning “hearer”), Father Mancini was given the authority to hear cases in an ecclesiastical court. He said “yes” to an invitation by the late Bishop Frank J. Rodimer and from the encouragement of Father James Hertel, who served as diocesan Judicial Vicar at the time, to serve in the position.
A significant part of the ministry in any Tribunal is involved in proceedings of petitions for the annulment of marriages. According to the U.S. Bishop’s Conference, an annulment is a declaration by a Church Tribunal that a marriage thought to be valid according to Church law actually fell short of at least one of the essential elements required for a binding union.
Other work includes answering inquiries from priests assigned in parishes and the laity who are members of parish staffs regarding the administration of Sacraments. Another aspect of the office is assisting the Bishop with matters pertaining to Church law, if needed. Priests assigned to the Tribunal often present talks about its work at deanery meetings, St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison, and at parishes. On the very rare occasion, the Tribunal can also be involved in the Cause for Canonization for possible candidates for sainthood. Recently, a Tribunal panel investigated the cause of Brother Marinus LaRue, a Benedictine monk, who served in the Diocese. The panel studied his “heroic virtues,” while he served as the Captain of a ship during the Korean War in 1950.
While annulments are difficult for those involved, many are able to find hope, which Father Mancini believes is at the heart of the ministry. “One thing I enjoy about the work is the recognition shared by our people who have experienced healing from a successfully completed marriage annulment case,” he told The Beacon. “The relief many experienced upon receiving notification that they can receive the Sacraments once again is a beautiful thing to witness.”
Father Mancini also enjoys being able to provide “an easy solution to a person who believes he or she has a difficult problem according to canon law. The relief that person expresses is an acknowledgement to me that the work of the Tribunal is so essential in our Diocese. Moreover, it may sound trite, but sharing the day-to-day activities with the wonderful members of the Tribunal staff is something I enjoy too.”