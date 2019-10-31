New location, same loving spirit

DOVER Serving a vital role for helping those in need in Dover and surrounding areas of Morris County, Hope House, a Catholic Charities agency under Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS), has a new home, centrally located in the downtown part of the city.
To celebrate this new location, a blessing, rededication and ribbon cutting was held Oct. 25 at 101-103 Bassett Highway here, Hope House’s new address. The rededication and blessing was led by Bishop Serratelli and attended by many board members and staff members from diocesan Catholic Charities agencies, local leaders in the community and priests serving in neighboring parishes.
At the rededication, Bishop Serratelli said, “Our work enables us to practice charity and to help the less fortunate so that joined to Christ the Redeemer, all of us grow together in the love of God. Let us pray that the Lord will shower his blessings on all who work in this place and all who come here to experience the love of God.”
Also speaking at the rededication was Scott Milliken, president of Diocesan Catholic Charities, who detailed the work of Hope House. “Each day our Catholic Charities agencies throughout our wonderful Diocese help thousands of people in need,” Milliken said. “Moving to this new location has allowed Hope House to expand its food pantry, create accessibility and change variable costs from a very old building to a fixed cost being more efficient with resources allowing more funds to go to those in need.”
The dedication ceremony also remembered three individuals who gave their support to Hope House during its 48-year history. Mary Mulholland, who helped to found Hope House, was remembered by Bob Jacob, executive director of CFCS; Msgr. Martin Rauscher, who was pastor of Assumption Parish in Morristown, was remembered by Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption; and State Sen. Anthony R. Bucco, who was a public servant for 40 years, was remembered by his son, State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco.
Following the rededication and blessing of the building with holy water, a ceremonial ribbon cutting took place outside at the front entrance. Visitors were then able to tour the building and a light lunch was served afterward.
“When we extend the charity of Christ, when we feed the hungry, clothe the naked, when we reach out to the marginalized, when we lift other people up from their less-fortunate situations, people seeing us, see Christ and come to experience the love that God has for each of us,” Bishop Serratelli said.
Moving to its new location was six months in the making for Hope House, which was formerly located at 19-21 Belmont Ave. here, a former school building. The Church of the Latter Day Saints previously owned the new location. Hope House’s new neighbors include an immigration office and a family success center. Sister of Charity Maureen Sullivan, CFCS director of ministry services and volunteers, said, “While the other building was larger in terms of size, this new space is more functional to serve the community in a better location and Hope House is now handicapped-accessible. This is a very exciting chapter in our history.”
Ariel Alonso, director of community and emergency support at CFCS, said, “We are humbled to be marking this new beginning and at the same time keep the tradition going of helping those most in need in the Morris County area and beyond. One of the wonderful parts of this rededication is that it is a revival for Hope House in a way since we are now in this centrally located area. We are reviving our connection in the community and we hope to always serve the needs of the people who come to Hope House.”
Hope House provides a range of services throughout Morris County to those who are vulnerable, especially the poor. The new Hope House Food Pantry, modeled after the food pantry of CFCS’ Father English Center, provides low-income individuals and families with food. The HIV/AIDS program provides medical and support case management, housing and transportation assistance and support programs. The Homeless Prevention and Rapid Rehousing Programs provide emergency assistance, housing search, rent in arrears help and referrals to the Hope House food pantry. Senior Services Operation Fix-it offers home safety assessments and minor home repairs to senior citizens in need. Hope Connection provides personal emergency response units. Supportive Services for Veteran Families provides services to veterans with very low incomes who are literally homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and provides veterans’ families a range of supportive services designed to promote housing stability.
In addition, Hope House shares its space with Birthright Inc. and Jersey Battered Women’s Services (JBWS). Birthright Inc. offers abortion alternatives, adoption information, counseling, resources, support services, medical care, legal advice and more for expectant mothers. They also provide needed items such as baby clothing and diapers for new moms. JBWS provides support groups and intakes for Spanish-speaking victims of domestic violence.
Milliken said to those who attended the blessing and rededication, “Thank you all for being here and helping us provide a high level of support for those in need. With your continued generosity, love and prayers, you will continue to help the marginalized for many years to come.”