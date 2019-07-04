New officers for Cathedral Council

PATERSON The Knights of Columbus Council No. 17254, also known as the “Cathedral Council,” wrote a part of its history this past Sunday with the installation of its first council officers. The council based at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here is the newest Knights of Columbus council in the Diocese. During Mass marking the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time on June 30, Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral and diocesan vicar for special projects and the cathedral, blessed these new officers and all the Knights present at the Mass.
The council was created last winter with the help of neighboring Knights of Columbus councils in the Paterson Diocese. Knights from all over the Diocese and from the state council attended the Mass including members of the Fourth Degree Color Corps. Representing the state council were Bob Hatler, state deputy; Jim Sweeney, state advocate; Russ Petrocelli, state warden; Bruce DeMolli, past state deputy; Paul Pinkman master of the Fourth Degree, First District; Jim DeLuccia, Marshall of the Fourth Degree, First District; and Mike Vaclavicek, Paterson Federation membership director.
The new officers who will serve from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 are: Hector Jimenez, grand knight; Father Leonardo Lopez, chaplain; Alfredo Perez, deputy grand knight; Felix Parraga, chancellor; Marcelo Diaz, recorder; Angel Cordero, treasurer; Miguel Cordova, lecturer; Edwin Ramirez, advocate; Carlos Mendez, warden; Paul Meir, inside guard; Jose Rodriguez, outside guard; Enrique Sanchez, trustee for one year; Felix Garcia, trustee for two years; and Msgr. Geno Sylva, trustee for three years.