New pastor at Branchville parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop installs Father Rama as pastor of Branchville parish

BRANCHVILLE ﻿Bishop Serratelli installed Father Edward Rama as pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church here Feb. 12 during the 11 a.m. Mass for the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time.



Father Rama was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 2012 by Bishop Serratelli in St. Philip the Apostle Church, Clifton. He previously served as parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish in Little Falls. He was named administrator of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Branchville in 2015 before being named pastor by Bishop Serratelli.