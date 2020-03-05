New pastor at Clifton parish

CLIFTON Parishioners of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli, who made a pastoral visit to the parish on Feb. 29 to serve as main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Saturday after Ash Wednesday during Lent. During his visit, he installed Father Jeider S. Barraza, who was St. Andrew’s administrator, as the faith community’s pastor.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Serratelli were: Father Barraza; Father Stephen Prisk, the Bishop’s priest-secretary and diocesan vice chancellor; Msgr. Patrick J. Scott, a retired diocesan priest; and Father Sebastian Valencia Obando, parochial vicar of St. Michael Parish, Cranford, in the Newark Archdiocese.