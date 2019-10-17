New pastor at East Hanover parish

EAST HANOVER Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Rose of Lima Parish here and named Father Maciej Kranc as pastor of the parish during the vigil Mass marking the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time on Oct. 12. Father Kranc had served at St. Rose of Lima as parochial vicar before being named administrator earlier this year.
The history of St. Rose began in 1957 when a mission was created in East Hanover. The first Masses were celebrated in the East Hanover Middle School. A church was built on Ridgedale Avenue in 1958 and the mission was raised to parish status in 1959.