New pastor at Holy Spirit Parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop installs Father Monteleone as pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Pequannock

PEQUANNOCK Bishop Serratelli formally installed Father David Monteleone as the pastor of Holy Spirit Parish here Dec. 17 at a Mass for the Third Sunday of Advent, also known as Gaudete Sunday, Latin for “rejoice.” Relatives of Father Monteleone witnessed the installation along with parishioners of Holy Spirit.



A native of Port Jefferson, N.Y., Father Monteleone earned a bachelor’s degree in history from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, Pa, and a master’s degree in elementary education from Dowling College, Oakdale, N.Y. He also attended the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, Huntington, N.Y. and Holy Apostles Seminary in Cromwell, Conn. Bishop Serratelli ordained him to the priesthood on May 25, 2013 in St. Philip the Apostle Church in Clifton. His first assignment was at St. Joseph Parish, Mendham, as parochial vicar. He served there until 2016 when the Bishop named him as the administrator of Holy Spirit. On June 18, the Bishop appointed him as pastor of Holy Spirit.