New pastor at Hopatcong parish

HOPATCONG Bishop Serratelli formally installed Father Kamil Peter Wierzbicki as pastor of St. Jude Parish here during his pastoral visit Sept. 15. During the visit, the Bishop celebrated Mass for the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Father Wierzbicki was ordained May 24, 2015 in St. Philip the Apostle Church in Clifton. His first assignment was at St. Pius X Parish in Montville and he later served at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Pompton Plains, serving both parishes as parochial vicar. In June 2018, he was named administrator of St. Jude Parish in Hopatcong before being named pastor by Bishop Serratelli earlier this year.